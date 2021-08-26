In ‘Good Bones’ season 6 episode 9, Mina and Karen went to Old Southside, where a rundown property awaited their presence. However, the new set of construction plans were out of tune with the already existing set up so tearing it apart was the only viable option. If you’re not in touch with the latest developments, check out the recap we have laid out. Before the tenth episode releases, here’s everything you can expect from it!

Good Bones Season 6 Episode 10 Release Date

‘Good Bones’ season 6 episode 10 will release on August 31, 2021, at 9 pm ET on HGTV. The show usually rolls out new hour-long episodes every Tuesday. The current season has 14 episodes in total.

Where to Watch Good Bones Season 6 Episode 10 Online?

You can watch ‘Good Bones’ season 6 episode 10 on cable TV by tuning in to HGTV at the date and time mentioned above. Viewers who miss the television broadcast can watch it later on HGTV’s official website. You can also live-stream the episode on platforms like Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, Philo TV, and YouTube TV. Another option is to buy or rent the episodes of ‘Good Bones’ on VOD services like iTunes, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

Good Bones Season 6 Episode 10 Spoilers

In the tenth episode, titled ‘Pricey Paradise with Big Problems,’ Mina and Karen will renovate their last ever property on Talbott Street, another preferred location that we’ve repeatedly seen over the years. As exciting as it might seem, their upcoming project will also constitute heavy expenditure, ultimately burning a hole in their pocket. Nevertheless, they will introduce modern age design features turning the house into a French farmhouse setting, but their style might not be appreciated by most buyers in the neighborhood.

Good Bones Season 6 Episode 9 Recap

Two Chicks and a Hammer mainly searches for homes that need renovation in Indianapolis’ neighborhoods like Fountain Square, Bates Hendricks, and the surrounding areas. The duo has quite evidently resolved to focus upon Indianapolis, where they think they could make an actual difference. By taking up small properties in local neighborhoods one at a time, they want to change the entire architectural vibe of Indianapolis. This is what fundamentally inspires Mina and Karen’s business.

In the ninth episode titled ‘From Teardown to Italian Treasure,’ Two Chicks and a Hammer went to Old Southside, another favorite among the list of localities the ladies generally visit. This time, they faced an unusual situation regarding a house they own in the area. They had a new set of blueprints to guide them through the process. However, to actualize their vision, they had to tear the entire building down, expand their budget, and start fresh. In the small space available, they raised another building, turning it into a charming Italian villa.

