In ‘Good Bones’ season 6 episode 10, Mina and Karen returned to one of their old neighborhoods at Talbott Street in Indianapolis, where they already own multiple properties. They tackled their last renovation project there, and the end result was a French-inspired classy setup. To learn more about the talented mother-daughter duo’s latest home improvement endeavor, check out the recap. Now that the next episode is around the corner, here’s what we can expect from it!

Good Bones Season 6 Episode 11 Release Date

‘Good Bones’ season 6 episode 11 will release on September 7, 2021, at 9 pm ET on HGTV. The show usually rolls out new hour-long episodes every Tuesday. As the current cycle has 14 episodes in total, we are gradually inching towards the season finale.

Where to Watch Good Bones Season 6 Episode 11 Online?

You can watch ‘Good Bones’ season 6 episode 11 on cable television by tuning in to HGTV at the date and time mentioned above. Viewers who miss the television broadcast can watch it later on HGTV’s official website. You can also stream the episode live on Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, Philo TV, and YouTube TV. Another option is to buy or rent the episodes of ‘Good Bones’ on VOD services such as iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Apple TV, Google Play, and Microsoft Store.

Good Bones Season 6 Episode 11 Spoilers

In the eleventh episode, titled ‘Starting From Scratch in the Old Southside,’ Mina and Karen’s next project will take them to an abandoned property destroyed by fire. They will realize that the house is damaged to such an extent that the entire frame will need to be pulled down. The pair will start from scratch and try their level best to accessorize and characterize the build using French-inspired designs and techniques.

Good Bones Season 6 Episode 10 Recap

In the tenth episode, titled ‘Pricey Paradise with Big Problems,’ Mina and Karen went back to Talbott Street in the Old Southside neighborhood of Indianapolis. As we know, Two Chicks and a Hammer mainly focuses their work on the local neighborhoods of the city, where they also own a few properties. We’ve seen the mother-daughter duo redesign and fix multiple sites in the area over the years. Their contemporary architectural techniques are expected to initiate everlasting change in these low-key neighborhoods of Indianapolis.

Once the renovation is complete, Mina and Karen usually sell the properties to customers who might be interested. In the latest episode, they took up their last project in Talbott Street, but a shortage of money temporarily caused problems for the duo. The project was expensive because they adopted unusual design features to transform the house into a French farmhouse-themed aesthetic haven. Despite the remarkable end result, the buyers in the neighborhood were not happy with this prominent shift in style.

