In ‘Good Bones’ season 6 episode 7, Mina and Karen took on an old bungalow that needed to be redesigned and gifted to a young lady, Claire. Her mother, Kate, planned to convince her to stay back in town through this grand gesture. For a better idea of what transpired in episode 7, head to the recap. To know what episode 8 has in store for Two Chicks and a Hammer, we have laid down all the details for you!

Good Bones Season 6 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Good Bones’ season 6 episode 8 will release on August 17, 2021, at 9 pm ET on HGTV. The show usually rolls out new hour-long episodes every Tuesday. The current season has 14 episodes in total.

Where to Watch Good Bones Season 6 Episode 8 Online?

You can watch ‘Good Bones’ season 6 episode 8 on cable TV by tuning in to HGTV at the date and time mentioned above. Viewers who miss the television broadcast can watch it later on HGTV’s official website. You can also live-stream the episode on platforms like Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, Philo TV, and YouTube TV. Another option is to buy or rent the episodes of ‘Good Bones’ on VOD services like iTunes, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

Good Bones Season 6 Episode 8 Spoilers

In the eighth episode titled ‘From Warehouse to Storefront,’ Mina and Karen’s new project will land them in the Bates-Hendricks neighborhood where an old warehouse needs to be remodeled. It will be their first time designing a retail store, but the process will invite long hours of work, and extra hands will be needed to complete what might be their biggest project to date.

Good Bones Season 6 Episode 7 Recap

By the sixth episode, Mina also gave birth to her newborn child, and the experience was enlightening for the entire family. The next installment, titled ‘Claire’s Crooked Cottage,’ took them back to Fountain Square to design a house that a woman named Kate is gifting to her daughter Claire as a way to bring her back home after she is done with medical school. The house was revealed to be a decent bungalow, but the peak of the roof was distorted.

The house was bigger than their usual projects, and even the hardwood was in good condition. The plan was to open the main living spaces, remodel the kitchen, and convert the house into a four-bedroom, two-bath. A garage was also to be added, along with built-ins under the windows near the fireplace. It seemed like Mina and Karen were going for the modern American classic look. Kate had already pitched in $190,000 for the house and saved another $180,000 for renovation.

Two Chicks and a Hammer was also particular about the tones used. The focus was on soft and neutral undertones complimenting a palette of gray and white. They additionally included Claire’s favorite color, green, in small portions. After the trip to the market, the house finally had everything it needed. There were ladder-back chairs and a traditional, slim wood table with two “leaflets” occupying the dining space, which became the highlight of the final reveal.

