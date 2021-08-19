In ‘Good Bones’ season 6 episode 8, Mina and Karen went to Bates-Hendricks neighborhood to remodel the entire area and change its appeal. The pair used everything in their power and reach to transform it from a dejected neighborhood to a commercial hotspot. To know how the rest of the episode progressed, check out the detailed summary at the bottom. If you’re curious about Mina and Karen’s next endeavor, here is everything we have gathered about ‘Good Bones’ season 6 episode 9!

Good Bones Season 6 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Good Bones’ season 6 episode 9 will release on August 24, 2021, at 9 pm ET on HGTV. The show usually rolls out new hour-long episodes every Tuesday. The current season has 14 episodes in total.

Where to Watch Good Bones Season 6 Episode 9 Online?

You can watch ‘Good Bones’ season 6 episode 9 on cable TV by tuning in to HGTV at the date and time mentioned above. Viewers who miss the television broadcast can watch it later on HGTV’s official website. You can also live-stream the episode on platforms like Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, Philo TV, and YouTube TV. Another option is to buy or rent the episodes of ‘Good Bones’ on VOD services like iTunes, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

Good Bones Season 6 Episode 9 Spoilers

In the ninth episode titled ‘From Teardown to Italian Treasure,’ Two Chicks and a Hammer will go to the Old Southside, where an unusual situation will await their presence. The pair would have bought a property in that area, but they will realize that the entire building would have to be torn apart for them to proceed with their new construction plans. The biggest challenge will be creating a new build in the small space available. At any cost, the end product should look like a charming Italian villa that customers would wholeheartedly adore.

Good Bones Season 6 Episode 8 Recap

In the eighth episode titled ‘From Warehouse to Storefront,’ Mina and Karen’s new project landed them in the Bates-Hendricks neighborhood where an old warehouse needed to be remodeled. It was their first time designing a retail store, and the process was far from easy, as stated by Mina herself. She said switching up to “brick and mortar” retail took a toll on them during the global pandemic.

However, she was still confident about the success of Two Chicks District Co., the home furnishings store that was their end goal. The store would primarily be a neighborhood hangout, the perfect place to buy presents or shop for housing necessities. The place would additionally serve as a beer and wine bar, where friends could meet up. As expected, the process invited long hours of work, and it ended up being their biggest project to date.

The Bates-Hendricks neighborhood is located south of downtown’s Eli Lilly and Co. campus and west of Fountain Square. For a long time, the location has been a point of focus for Mina and Karen, who have worked hard to transform the area’s reputation as “old and abandoned” to one that has a lot of economic potential. The duo wants to create full-fledged commercial establishments in that area and expand their business.

