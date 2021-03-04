‘Good Girls’ Season 4 is on the way, and fans have many questions that hopefully will be answered soon. In season 3, we got to see the ladies starting up a new business and them being tailed by a new agent. Stan and Ruby also seem to have made up, but Beth and Dean’s future prospects seem rocky, with Rio further complicating things between them. If you’re curious about ‘Good Girls’ season 4 episode 1, here’s everything you can expect from the season premiere!

Good Girls Season 4 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Good Girls’ Season 4 Episode 1 is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at 10/9c on NBC.

Where to Watch Good Girls Season 4 Episode 1 Online?

If you’re excited to watch the premiere of ‘Good Girls’ season 4, you can simply tune in to NBC at the above-mentioned date and time to catch the episode as it airs. If you don’t have a TV or a cable connection, you can head to NBC’s official website or the NBC app, where it will be streaming one day after its original television broadcast. Cord-cutters can opt for live TV platforms such as Fubo TV, Sling TV (season 4), and DirecTV (season 4). Netflix subscribers can additionally watch the first three seasons of the show on the streaming platform. Others can resort to VOD services such as Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV to watch the latest episodes.

Good Girls Season 4 Episode 1 Spoilers

The premiere of ‘Good Girls’ season 4 is called ‘One Night in Bangkok.’ The episode will center around Lucy’s body, which will be discovered in a graveyard. Beth and Dean will do everything they can to get Boland’s Bubbles up and running but will encounter red tape. Harry will get in trouble, and his teacher will encourage Ruby and Stan to get him tested.

In Season 3, we see Beth calling upon Rio’s ex-wife to get some insight into him, and the pair end up becoming close friends. Rhea warns Beth about Rio’s character and the kind of person he is. But we can soon expect to be let into Rhea’s backstory beyond her role as the mother of Rio’s child. Viewers will also find out how much Rhea knows about Rio’s relationship with Beth. Moreover, Rio will join the ladies in their plans and be a strong game-player this season.

We can also expect Beth and Rio’s blossoming romance to gain some focus. On the other hand, Phoebe will be heading closer towards busting the girls for their infamous money laundering operations. Now that she has Ruby’s phone, she might end up probing deeper into their criminal history. With Dave in the picture, she will seek help from him, and together, they will attempt to take the “good girls” down. You can check out the trailer for season 4 below!

