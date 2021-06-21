In season 4, episode 9 of the ‘Good Girls,’ Beth and her friends find themselves in a world of trouble when D.C decides to terminate their case, leaving them very few options. Meanwhile, Rio continues to complicate things for Beth, who must now find ways to deceive her own friends. In case you wish to jog your memories, then we recommend you go through our detailed recap of the episode. Since season 4, episode 10, is about to release, fans are eager to learn more about it, so without further ado, let’s have a look at everything we know so far.

Good Girls Season 4 Episode 10 Release Date

‘Good Girls’ season 4 episode 10 is all set to premiere on June 24, 2021, at 9 pm ET on NBC. Each episode of the crime comedy-drama series has a runtime of about 41 to 44 minutes.

Where To Stream Good Girls Season 4 Episode 10 Online?

You can watch ‘Good Girls’ season 4 episode 10 on NBC at the above-mentioned time and date. It will also be available for streaming on the official website of NBC or the NBC app. The crime-comedy drama series is accessible on live TV streaming platforms such as YouTubeTV, SlingTV, DirecTV, Spectrum, Xfinity, and FuboTV.

Popular VOD platforms such as Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Microsoft Store, Amazon Prime, and FandangoNow also offer the popular show. Other streaming platforms which have ‘Good Girls’ in their catalog include AppleTV and Hulu.

Good Girls Season 4 Episode 10 Spoilers

‘Good Girls’ season 4 episode 10 titled ‘Strong Hearts Strong Sales’ will likely focus on Rio’s growing control over the “good girls,” who will probably feel increasingly pressurized and uncomfortable in carrying out his tasks. However, they don’t really have many options, so it will be interesting to see how they, especially Beth, deal with him. Furthermore, Beth’s personal problem may only aggravate her issues. Stan and Beth’s conflicts don’t appear to be getting resolved anytime soon, but they may find new ways to tolerate one another at least.

The official synopsis of the episode, as provided by NBC, is, – “Things become more complicated for the women under Rio’s thumb; Stan offers the ladies an unconventional idea; Annie’s new living arrangement causes more problems than anticipated.” Here’s a promo of the episode to give you a good idea of what to expect from the upcoming episode of ‘Good Girls.’

Good Girls Season 4 Episode 9 Recap

‘Good Girls’ season 4 episode 9 titled ‘Chef Boyardee’ has a lot in store for the fans who eagerly await the episode’s release. Stan and Beth’s history of conflicts that have been slowly turning from bad to ugly appears to follow the same trajectory in this episode as well. As much as he hates her guts, Stan knows that Beth is street smart and has a strange style of finding the way out of complicated situations. So, when she asks Ruby and him about the fake bags, the duo could not imagine not taking her along.

Although their mission is about to fail when an undercover cop is able to make out what is happening, Beth proves to be too quick-witted for the clueless guy and efficiently silences him. As expected, she then ingeniously manages to make a sale at the party, which doesn’t go well with Stan, who seems clearly annoyed. He does not even hold back and starts a minor altercation which thankfully gets interrupted soon after. In the meantime, Annie is worried about Ben’s education and desperately needs a loan. Kevin surprisingly comes to her rescue and agrees to take a loan and do all the paperwork.

Earlier in the episode, the realization that D.C. has terminated the case and the fact that it will be a suicidal mission to try and get their hands on federal evidence, Beth can come up with only one plan – flee the city as soon as possible. In all the chaos, Rio is inflexible and is only focused on getting his fake money back, something that Beth, by the end of the episode, manages to fetch by manipulating Phoebe.

Read More: Is Good Girls a True Story?