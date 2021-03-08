‘Good Girls’ season 4 returned this week, and after watching the premiere episode, we realized that the stakes are higher this season. Phoebe is determined to uncover the chaotic criminal undertakings of the “good girls,” and the ladies are equally dedicated to run Boland’s Bubbles, their new hot tub enterprise. We’re thrilled to give you more updates, which are contained in the recap section at the bottom. But for now, let’s take a look at the details for the upcoming episode!

Good Girls Season 4 Episode 2 Release Date

‘Good Girls’ Season 4 Episode 2 will premiere on March 14, 2021, at 10/9c on NBC. New episodes drop on the channel every Sunday.

Where to Watch Good Girls Season 4 Episode 2 Online?

If you’re excited to watch the second episode of ‘Good Girls’ season 4, you can switch on your TV sets and tune in to NBC at the above-mentioned date and time. If you don’t have the option of watching it on TV, you can head to NBC’s official website or the NBC app, where you can stream it one day after it airs on the original network.

Cord-cutters can otherwise opt for live TV platforms such as Fubo TV, Sling TV (season 4), and DirecTV (season 4). Others can choose to subscribe to VOD services such as Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV to watch the latest episodes. Hardcore Netflix users can additionally watch the first three seasons of the show on the streaming platform.

Good Girls Season 4 Episode 2 Spoilers

The second episode of ‘Good Girls’ season 4 is titled ‘Big Kahuna.’ In the episode, we are set to witness a huge client who will approach Dean to sell merchandise at Boland’s Bubbles. But Beth will naturally be hesitant. Stan and Ruby’s guilt will reach a breaking point when Sara’s donor family returns. Annie will try to prove she can keep up with the rich parents at Ben’s school. Here’s a promo for the episode!

Good Girls Season 4 Episode 1 Recap

The premiere of ‘Good Girls’ season 4 is called ‘One Night in Bangkok,’ which opens with Ruby and Stan visiting their son’s school. The teacher informs them that he might have ADHD. Rio wants his money and wants to know the status of the business. Beth assures him that it’ll be operational soon. At a school fundraiser, there is talk about a girl who recently passed away. A pang of anxiety hits Beth.

As a result, she is taken to the hospital for assessment. The girls get into a conversation, and Beth confides in them about her unpleasant discussion with Rio. Later, she tells Dean about the urgency of starting their business. She tries to let off steam at a group workout without any idea about the identity of the workout instructor, who is actually an undercover agent. Dean, along with a friend, finally opens Boland’s Bubbles.

Stan and Ruby are confused about their son’s condition. The store gets into trouble with a county inspector who tries to shut them down. At the group workout, the instructor sets eyes upon Beth selling hot tubs and tries to make conversation. Meanwhile, Beth and Dean try to negotiate with the inspector and send her away with money in exchange for a passing grade. Rio mentions that he has been invited for interrogation with the cops.

Beth writes a letter to Dean containing business protocols and puts it in the office with a family picture. On the other hand, Ruby discovers a series of inappropriate sketches stacked in Stan’s homework. The couple decides to get him tested for ADHD. Annie then attempts to talk to Ben, but he doesn’t seem too keen. Beth finally gives Rio his share and a wet copy of a cash printout. Rio realizes that she has his fingerprints.

Beth welcomes Mr. Fitzpatrick into her home, and she asks why the date of the next killing has been held up. He responds by saying he has been looking after other clients and has constantly been thinking about Beth, which makes things very complicated. Phoebe then relays her “hot tub” experience to her boss, who then decides to increase surveillance.

Read More: Is Good Girls a True Story?