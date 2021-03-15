After its sparkling premiere episode, things continue heating up rather quickly on ‘Good Girls’ season 4, with episode 2 landing a major character in hot waters. The second episode sees Beth and Dean dealing with a huge client as they look to expand their business rapidly. Stan and Ruby struggle to come to terms with their guilt, while Annie tries to prove she can keep up with the expenses of Ben’s school. You can find the details of the exhilarating episode in the recap section. For those looking for details about what’s in store for ‘Good Girls’ season 4 episode 3, here’s everything we know.

Good Girls Season 4 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Good Girls’ season 4 episode 3 is scheduled to premiere on March 21, 2021, at 10/9c on NBC. New episodes air on the network every Sunday.

Where To Stream Good Girls Season 4 Episode 3 Online?

You can catch the third episode of ‘Good Girls’ season 4 on your TV sets by tuning in to NBC at the date and time mentioned above. You can also choose to stream the episode on NBC’s official website or the NBC app, where new episodes are available one day after they air on the cable network.

Folks without a cable/satellite subscription can opt for live TV platforms such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV to watch new episodes. Alternatively, you can choose to purchase the latest episodes (and older ones) on VOD services such as Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV, as and when they are available. Viewers can also enjoy the previous three seasons on Netflix.

Good Girls Season 4 Episode 3 Spoilers

The third episode of ‘Good Girls’ Season 4, titled ‘Fall Guy,’ will most likely resolve the cliff-hanger from the previous episode as Dean has no clue why he has been arrested. Beth might also have to put her plan to kill Rio on hold as he might be able to help her get Dean out of jail. Here’s the official synopsis for the episode – “Beth and Dean deal with the aftermath of his arrest. The ladies must find a fall guy to take Dean’s place. Ruby enlists Stan’s help in getting dollar bills to implicate the new fall guy. Annie feels a growing distance between herself and Ben.”

Good Girls Season 4 Episode 2 Recap

The second episode of ‘Good Girls’ Season 4, titled ‘Big Kahuna,’ sees Agent Phoebe getting closer to catching the girls as she searches for incriminating evidence against them. A promising business opportunity knocks on Beth and Dean’s door in the form of Dave, the head of Big Kahuna, who wants to partner with Boland Bubbles to sell his company’s merchandise. Dean is immediately excited by this offer, while Beth is a little skeptical since Dave wants to check their business books before sealing the deal.

Meanwhile, Beth is doubtful about going on a date with Fitzpatrick, who hasn’t yet delivered on his assigned task to kill Rio. Elsewhere, Rio is questioned by the police about Lucy’s dead body but manages to provide convincing answers. Ruby and Stan receive a surprise visit from the donor family, and the couple feels guiltier in their presence. However, the donor family doesn’t want to stir up any trouble and only wishes to pay the Hills back for the car.

Dean pursues the deal with Big Kahuna by meeting Dave for drinks, and they seemingly come to an agreement. As it turns out, Dave is Phoebe’s senior, and it was all part of the FBI’s elaborate plan to catch the person behind all the money laundering. To secure the business from Big Kahuna, Dean gives the books of Boland Bubbles to Dave, which he later reveals to Beth, who is completely caught off-guard by Dean’s actions. The information from the books is conclusive enough for the FBI to make an arrest. When they arrive at the doorsteps of the Bolands, Beth is ready to face the consequences and expecting arrest. However, in a surprise twist, it is Dean who is handcuffed and taken away by the FBI. Agent Phoebe desperately tries to explain they have got the wrong person.

