‘Good Girls’ season 4 returned with a new episode where Beth finds herself in the center of dirty business. Dave and Phoebe are determined to find out what lies ahead of this seemingly obscure operation. It is okay if you missed the episode because our detailed recap will provide you the assistance you need. But before that, you can also check out the particulars for ‘Good Girls’ season 4 episode 6.

Good Girls Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Good Girls’ season 4 episode 6 will premiere on April 18, 2021, at 10 pm ET on NBC. It follows a weekly release pattern and every episode has a runtime of around 45 minutes.

Where To Stream Good Girls Season 4 Episode 6 Online?

‘Good Girls’ season 4 episode 6 will air on NBC at the timeslot mentioned above, and you can simply tune in to the channel accordingly. If you miss the television broadcast, you can stream it on NBC’s official website or the NBC app, where it will drop a day after it premieres on the channel. Cable-free and live-streaming options include websites such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV, where the show is available. You can also purchase or rent on VOD services such as Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV. Netflix users can also watch the previous seasons here.

Good Girls Season 4 Episode 6 Spoilers

The sixth episode of ‘Good Girls’ season 4 is titled ‘Grandma Loves Grisham,’ and we are thrilled to learn what the ladies cook up as their next step into the high stakes world of crime. Needless to say, they will take matters into their own hands. Beth will meet Rio’s boss, who is not what she expected. This will open another chapter in her life and tie her up even deeper into this messed-up business.

Meanwhile, Annie will secretly retake the GED, and Ruby will encourage Stan to step up. Dean will start working through his trust issues. For now, his situation seems sorted, considering he has just moved out of jail. But things outside have changed to a certain degree, which might gradually make his life very difficult. Here’s the promo for the upcoming episode!

Good Girls Season 4 Episode 5 Recap

‘Good Girls’ season 4 episode 5 is titled ‘The Banker.’ By the time the episode ends, we are certain the ladies have really got the hang of thriving in the underworld. Phoebe and Dave dig into Beth’s next deal with the crime lord, but he does not show up. Beth is worried that Rio knows more about their secret operation. Ruby catches Stan lying to her, and we also see him mysteriously gang up with his boss and keep a man hostage.

Rio shows up at Beth’s and runs a security check on her to determine whether she has any wire or tracking device planted. He finds a tracker on her table and warns her to tread lightly. Beth is all the more scared. Mick arrives and takes Beth to an unknown location. He hands her a gun and a bag before leading her to a dismal and dingy storehouse. She encounters an old man who gives her a load of money. Beth’s apparently the banker who has to stop at multiple locations collecting cash.

Elsewhere, Ruby discovers that Stan is still trying to pay off her debt to Gene. Rio barges in at the restaurant where Beth is waiting for Phoebe and Dave. He says that he would be going off the radar for some time and until he is back, she is the one who will handle his operations. Rio also drops a hint about the people who are more powerful than even him. As the episode closes, Dean comes out of prison.

