‘Good Girls’ season 4 aired its newest episode, and we’re still waiting for the cat and mouse chase to be over, especially because we want a happy ending for our “good girls.” But that can only happen once they start to earn money doing legitimate jobs instead of robbing a store. Yes, we saw the girls return to their element in episode 6, but there seems to be a deeper motive behind their latest heist. If you want more updates, there is a recap at the bottom. But first, let’s take a look at the particulars for ‘Good Girls’ season 4 episode 7.

Good Girls Season 4 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Good Girls’ season 4 episode 7 will premiere on May 2, 2021, at 10 pm ET on NBC. New episodes drop every week on Sunday, with each one having a runtime of around 45 minutes.

Where To Stream Good Girls Season 4 Episode 7 Online?

You can watch ‘Good Girls’ season 4 episode 7 by tuning in to NBC at the timeslot mentioned above, and it is necessary for you to have a cable connection to do the same. If not, you can stream it on NBC’s official website or the NBC app, where the new episode drops shortly after the television premiere. You can also stream it live on websites such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV, where the show is available. You can additionally purchase or rent the episodes on VOD services such as Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV. If you’re a Netflix user, you can watch the previous seasons here.

Good Girls Season 4 Episode 7 Spoilers

The seventh episode of ‘Good Girls’ season 4 is titled ‘Carolyn with a Y.’ As the FBI is working in tandem with the ladies, their little plan might put them at greater risk. Fooling Rio is not an easy task, and it is only a matter of time before he finds out. The question is when. On the other hand, there will be problems among the ladies. Ruby and Annie will be mad at Beth, possibly because of her close proximity to Rio. But things are going to change when Rio asks Beth to bring in someone new to the team. Although Beth is the one who has been in direct contact with Rio, her foothold over the entire operation seems shaky. Stan also will not want to include her in his new fake purse selling business. Annie might not let Ben attend private school anymore. You can watch the promo for the episode below!

Good Girls Season 4 Episode 6 Recap

In ‘Good Girls’ season 4 episode 6 is titled, ‘Grandma Loves Grisham,’ Annie is secretly attending school without her son’s knowledge. Dean is curious about how Beth managed to bail him out of jail. Ruby and Stan realize that they are running out of money. But they cannot explain themselves to the FBI. The whole situation is taking a toll on Beth. Later, Annie begins to plan a robbery with Baby T, which results in the women breaking into a jewelry store. According to the plan, Baby T is supposed to arrest them and take them to the FBI. The ladies agree to offer up Rio in exchange for their freedom and money.

Meanwhile, Annie tries to get through her exam by bribing her teacher, who refuses to accept the money. As she mopes over her possible failure, her therapist visits her drunk and confesses that he wants to cancel his wedding the next day. Although his fiancé is perfect, he doesn’t feel like he belongs with her. Rio takes Beth to meet his grandmother, who is surprisingly also his boss. At the table, Beth faces considerable scrutiny and gets even more alarmed when Rio begins to touch her back.

But she composes herself and sneakily hides a wire in the bedroom. Rio subsequently reveals that his family likes her. Ben gets angry after coming home to Annie and her therapist. But the storm subsides when he learns that Annie has passed her GED exam. Stan and Ruby’s business of selling fake purses continues. Beth tries to comfort a frustrated Dean who doesn’t know what to do.

Read More: Is Good Girls a True Story?