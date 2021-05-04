‘Good Girls’ season 4 has reached a phase where the girls have become a crucial part of the underworld, and Beth’s involvement with Rio has also been raising concern. In season 4 episode 7, she is assigned her latest task, and this time, it involves Phoebe. Stan and Ruby are still struggling to pay back Gene. There are more details that you can catch up on in the recap section. Moving on, here’s everything you can expect from the upcoming ‘Good Girls’ season 4 episode 8!

Good Girls Season 4 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Good Girls’ season 4 episode 8 is scheduled to premiere on May 9, 2021, at 10 pm ET on NBC. New episodes drop every week on the channel, with each one having a runtime of around 45 minutes.

Where To Stream Good Girls Season 4 Episode 8 Online?

Fans can watch ‘Good Girls’ season 4 episode 8 by tuning in to NBC at the timeslot mentioned above, provided you have a cable connection. If you prefer to watch it online, you can stream it on NBC’s official website or the NBC app, where the new episode releases sometime after its original broadcast. Fans can also watch the show live on websites such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV. You can even purchase or rent the episodes of ‘Good Girls’ on VOD services such as Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV. Netflix users can watch the previous seasons here on the streamer.

Good Girls Season 4 Episode 8 Spoilers

The eighth episode of ‘Good Girls’ season 4 is titled ‘Broken Toys.’ Fans will be excited to know that the next episode will focus on Rio and his past. Rio’s strong presence as a character has certainly aroused curiosity in everyone’s minds, and his journey from his early days portrayed in the upcoming episode will be fairly interesting to watch. There will be a series of flashbacks that will let us into his real persona. Meanwhile, Beth will be visited by Nick, who will not approve of her relationship with Rio. He will warn her against him out of concern. Finally, Dean will be forced into a pyramid scheme by a group of bikers that he is acquainted with. Here’s a promo for the upcoming episode!

Good Girls Season 4 Episode 7 Recap

In ‘Good Girls’ season 4 episode 7 titled, ‘Carolyn With a Y,’ the ladies discover Beth’s arrangement with Rio. Dave assembles the women and informs them about the next step. Beth has to be sidelined, and a different lady will be taking her place. Stan and Ruby have to sell their next batch of fake handbags, for which they momentarily move into a fancy house near Harry’s school, pretending that it belongs to them. Gregg tells Annie about wanting to pull Ben out of private school. Rio assigns Beth her next task, which is to find one of his mom’s friends. He wants the lady to safely store something belonging to his mother.

Phoebe is supposed to pretend to be his mother. Rio sets up the act at Phoebe’s house, and Dave arranges for a place on time so as to not blow up their cover. Although Stan makes good money, it is not enough to pay back Gene. He is bound to ask the ladies for help. Gregg and Nancy’s financial problems come to Annie’s notice, and that is perhaps why they want Ben out of the private school. Rio confronts Beth about the wiretap and asks her to pick a side. Phoebe gets a bag which is possibly the item that she is meant to deliver. Dave and Phoebe open it and find costume jewelry inside.

