In ‘Good Girls’ season 4 episode 8, we are introduced to “Rio from the past.” His childhood experiences with Nick are delineated, especially his days at the country club where he used to steal. Beth gives up Rio to the Secret Service, which fails to keep him in prison for long. If you missed the episode when it aired on TV, there is a recap comprehensively laid out at the bottom. Now, as we proceed, you can check out the particulars for the upcoming ‘Good Girls’ season 4 episode 9!

Good Girls Season 4 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Good Girls’ season 4 episode 9 is scheduled to release on May 16, 2021, at 10 pm ET on NBC. The show follows a weekly release pattern, and each one has a runtime of around 45 minutes.

Where To Stream Good Girls Season 4 Episode 9 Online?

If you’re a fan of ‘Good Girls,’ you can watch the next episode (season 4 episode 9) by tuning in to NBC at the aforementioned timeslot, provided you have a cable connection. Secondly, you can go online and watch the episode on NBC’s official website or the NBC app, where it will drop sometime after its cable network broadcast. You can also stream the show live on websites like Fubo TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV. In addition, the episodes of ‘Good Girls’ are available on VOD services such as Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV, where you can either purchase or rent them. Finally, if you’re a Netflix user, you can catch up on the previous seasons here.

Good Girls Season 4 Episode 9 Spoilers

The spring finale episode of ‘Good Girls’ season 4 (episode 9) is titled ‘Chef Boyardee.’ As per what the synopsis of the next episode states, the Secret Service will make a sudden decision. But will it be enough to trump Rio’s cleverness and well-executed plans? Even though Beth has begun to work for the Secret Service, they have no idea that Rio is the one controlling her. Meanwhile, Beth and Stan will face problems in their relationship as the air tenses up. Her proximity to Rio might turn out to be the elephant in the room. Finally, Annie might solve Ben’s school financial aid problem, and Dean will not be happy with his new role! Here’s a promo for the upcoming episode.

Good Girls Season 4 Episode 8 Recap

‘Good Girls’ season 4 episode 8, titled ‘Broken Toys,’ flashes the spotlight upon Rio and his past. We are taken into a series of flashbacks starting from his early days as a child. Rio and Nick used to work at a country club where Rio frequently stole from its members. The scene then cuts back to the present. Rio is determined to evade the Secret Service at which the ladies sneakily resume their printing operations. Next, Dean is approached by the biker gang that prompts him to join a team selling men’s skin products.

Meanwhile, Nick senses that something is wrong and cautions Beth to watch herself around Rio. Stan and Beth finally get rid of Gene as Phoebe and Dave arrest him. He comes clean about numerous crimes yet does not utter a word about Rio, who later gets arrested during a money drop (thanks to Beth!). But his time in prison does not last long. Again, Nick comes to his rescue, and he makes it out with zero charges pressed against him. With Beth’s façade lifted, she has nothing to defend herself with.

Surprisingly, Rio chooses to keep working with her because she now has the Secret Service in her confidence. As a result, he can pull off impossible feats without being caught (thanks to Beth, yet again!) In the end, we learn that Nick had gotten Rio arrested for stealing during their days at the country club. After Rio had left, everyone had begun to trust Nick, and he was soon promoted. But the thieving had continued, only this time, Nick was responsible.

