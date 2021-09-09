‘Good Trouble’ is a drama series created by Joanna Johnson, Bradley Bredeweg, and Peter Paige. It is a spin-off of ‘The Fosters’ and follows the Adams Foster siblings Callie and Mariana as they traverse the difficulties of emerging adulthood in the multi-cultural backdrop of Los Angeles.

The series first premiered in 2019 and has garnered praise from critics and audiences for its handling of real-world socio-political issues and timely themes. The often complex conflicts are diluted with some snarky humor that adds to the show’s appeal. Naturally, fans cannot stay away from the feel-good show and continually crave new episodes. If you watched the third season finale and are looking for updates about the show’s future, allow us to share everything we know about ‘Good Trouble’ season 4!

Good Trouble Season 4 Release Date

‘Good Trouble’ season 3 premiered on February 17, 2021, on Freeform and concluded its run on September 8, 2021. The third season aired in two batches comprising a total of 19 episodes with a runtime of 42–50 minutes each. Season 3 received less favorable reviews in comparison to its predecessors and also saw a drop in the overall viewership.

A fourth season is yet to be officially announced by the show’s network. Considering the lukewarm response to the latest season, it is likely that the network will proceed with caution before greenlighting another installment. The series is still extremely popular, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the network announces a new season in the coming months.

The third season’s production was slightly delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the episodes usually have a very quick turnaround time. The second season debuted a little over two months after the first season finale. However, considering the show’s renewal is currently pending, it could be a while before we see new episodes. All things said, ‘Good Trouble’ season 4 could arrive on our screens in early 2022.

Good Trouble Season 4 Cast: Who can be in it?

Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez headline the cast of ‘Good Trouble’ as Callie Adams Foster and Mariana Adams Foster. Zuri Adele (Malika Williams), Sherry Cola (Alice Kwan), Tommy Martinez (Gael Martinez), Emma Hunton (Davia Moss), Josh Pence (Dennis Cooper), and Beau Mirchoff (Jamie Hunter) form the rest of the lead cast.

For the fourth season, we expect most of the main cast members to reprise their roles. Recurring cast members such as Shannon Chan-Kent (Ruby), Priscilla Quintana (Isabella Tavez), Marcus Emanuel Mitchell (Dyonte), Constance Zimmer (Kathleen Gale), Jayson Blair (Tony Britton), and Craig Parker (Yuri Elwin) are also likely to return. As the Adams Foster siblings continue to explore the world around them, we expect a few new additions to the show’s cast for season 4.

Good Trouble Season 4 Plot: What can it be About?

In season 3 of ‘Good Trouble,’ Callie moves back to the Coterie and starts a new job at a high-profile law firm. Mariana finds herself caught between her feelings for Raj and Evan. Gael explores his true passion while Davia and Dennis are determined to make their relationship work. Jamie and Callie’s relationship turns slightly sour after Callie betrays Jamie.

In the fourth season, the professional lives of the Coterie residents could continue to dominate the conflicts. At the same time, there will also be a lot to reflect on in terms of romantic relationships. Gael and Alice might have to make some tough decisions and take control of their lives. Mariana’s new job could create a distance between her and Callie. We could also see the siblings dealing with some socio-political issues that have made headlines in the real world.

