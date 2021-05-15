As the seventh season of ‘Good Witch’ knocks at our door, we’d like to look back at the events about to set the upcoming narrative in motion. In the last season, we saw Cassie and her husband, Sam, embrace life together as empty nesters. In addition, Abigail and Donovan manage to break the Merriwick-Davenport Curse that kept them separated from each other. They subsequently get engaged in the previous season finale, which means that the next season might have a wedding in store. Well, if you’re anticipating the arrival of the upcoming installment, here’s everything we know about ‘Good Witch’ Season 7 Episode 1!

Good Witch Season 7 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Good Witch’ Season 7 Episode 1 is set to premiere on May 16, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Hallmark. New episodes are slated to drop every week, and each one has a runtime of 48 minutes.

Where to Watch Good Witch Season 7 Episode 1 Online?

Fans of ‘Good Witch’ can catch the premiere episode of season seven on Hallmark as and when it airs with respect to the aforementioned timeslot. Fans can also live-stream the series as well as watch the previous episodes on platforms like DirecTV (seasons 3-7), Fubo TV (seasons 3-7), Philo TV, and Sling TV. Others can also purchase or rent the episodes on iTunes, Apple TV, Vudu, and Amazon Prime Video. The first five seasons of the show are additionally available on Netflix, in case you feel like rewatching them.

Good Witch Season 7 Episode 1 Spoilers

‘Good Witch’ Season 7 Episode 1 is titled ‘The Party.’ It will celebrate Abigail and Donovan’s engagement as it progresses at full speed, thanks to Donovan’s over-enthusiastic mother, Dotty. Even though they struggled to keep their relationship afloat due to the Merriwick-Davenport curse, they courageously held on to each other through thick and thin.

Meanwhile, Cassie, Abigail, and Joy will try to solve the mystery of the purple velvet pouches that each of the Merriwick sisters received anonymously. But Cassie’s has dirt on it, as the sisters will attempt to understand its significance. It has not yet been revealed what the other sisters’ have in their pouches, so we can also expect to be let into that. Elsewhere, Cassie and Sam will break away from the daily grind and go for a boating date. But they will soon find themselves trapped on an island where surprises are set to unfold, especially for Cassie, who will discover something.

On the other hand, Martha’s pregnant daughter-in-law, Claire, will be in Middleton for an indefinite period. In the last season, Claire used to exhibit a remarkable resemblance to Martha, but we don’t know how the trip will affect her. Elsewhere, Adam will return from his mission as he tries to resolve his relationship with Stephanie. It is also debatable whether the dynamic between Joy and Carter will blossom into something more. Well, we’ll know for sure once the season premiere graces our television screens. Here’s a preview for the upcoming season!

