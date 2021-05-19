‘Good Witch’ season 7 premiered this week, which dives into the mystical nature of the purple pouches afflicting the Merriwicks with concern. Meanwhile, Dotty is far too excited about her son’s wedding, which unfortunately does not help his case. His brother Daniel surprisingly shows up at his pre-wedding party, which he didn’t anticipate at all. You can find out more details about the episode in the recap section. Moving on to the upcoming installment, here’s what we can expect from ‘Good Witch’ season 7 episode 2!

Good Witch Season 7 Episode 2 Release Date

‘Good Witch’ Season 7 Episode 2 is slated to release on May 23, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Hallmark. New episodes drop on the network every week, and each one has a runtime of approximately 48 minutes.

Where to Watch Good Witch Season 7 Episode 2 Online?

If you want to watch ‘Good Witch’ season 7 episode 2 on Hallmark, you can tune into the channel at the timeslot mentioned above. If you skip its original broadcast, you can switch to platforms like DirecTV (seasons 4-7), Fubo TV (seasons 4-7), Philo TV, and Sling TV, where you can live-stream the show as well as watch previous episodes. Others can also purchase or rent the episodes on VOD services like iTunes, Apple TV, Vudu, and Amazon Prime Video. The first five seasons of the show are additionally available to stream on Netflix if you’re subscribed to the streamer.

Good Witch Season 7 Episode 2 Spoilers

‘Good Witch’ season 7 episode 2 is titled ‘The Shell.’ There will be sparks flying as Sam and Cassie focus on spending more time together, reexploring different facets in their relationship. They will go on a double date with hospital administrator Grant and his girlfriend, Monica. But as expected, things will hardly go as planned. Elsewhere, Martha will host a “Grease” themed movie night in the park. Classic Martha! Moreover, the Merriwicks might find some clues related to the mystery of the purple pouches.

Good Witch Season 7 Episode 1 Recap

‘Good Witch’ Season 7 Episode 1 is titled ‘The Party.’ The first few seconds of the episode follow Joy as she returns and wonders if the others have any leads on the pouches. She has a dream that might help solve the mystery. Dotty wants Abigail to set a date for the engagement party, but Donovan does not share her enthusiasm, especially when she reveals that his brother is coming home. Abigail is also stressed out about the engagement, and later, they decide to extend the date.

Finally, Donovan’s brother Daniel joins the party. But he has brought along a girl named Quinn, who Donovan had dated in high school. Stephanie hopes to reconcile with Adam, and just as she leans in for a kiss, he tells her that he has met someone. Vincent gives away his boat to Sam so that he can treat Cassie. The couple then takes to the waters but finds themselves shipwrecked later. Cassie hears a weird noise similar to something that Joy experienced.

Coming back, Donovan thinks his brother invited Quinn to the wedding because he wanted all the attention to shift towards him. Dotty arranges a wedding planner for the couple, but Donovan does not have the heart to tell her the truth about the wedding getting postponed. Abigail calls him out for being silent in front of his mother. The Merriwicks discuss the pouches, and Abigail puts together the symbol gleaned from Joy’s dream and the beach.

