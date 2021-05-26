‘Good Witch’ season 7 episode 2 provides answers to the mystery of the purple pouches. The Merriwicks are baffled at the truth, and Joy is up to something behind her sisters’ backs. Meanwhile, Eileen decides to meet Adam, who seems different now that he is with Stephanie. To learn how the sisters unravel the case of the bags, you can go through the summary enclosed within the recap. Now, without further ado, let’s take a look at what ‘Good Witch’ season 7 episode 3 might have in store!

Good Witch Season 7 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Good Witch’ Season 7 Episode 3 is scheduled to air on May 30, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Hallmark. New episodes release on a weekly basis, and each one has a runtime of approximately 48 minutes.

Where to Watch Good Witch Season 7 Episode 3 Online?

Fans can watch ‘Good Witch’ season 7 episode 3 on Hallmark by tuning into the channel at the aforementioned date and time. If you miss its television premiere, you can watch the episode online on DirecTV (seasons 4-7), Fubo TV (seasons 4-7), Philo TV, and Sling TV, where live-streaming is also an option. Additionally, you can purchase or rent the episodes on VOD services such as iTunes, Apple TV, Vudu, and Amazon Prime Video. Netflix users can access the first five seasons of the show on the streamer here.

Good Witch Season 7 Episode 3 Spoilers

‘Good Witch’ season 7 episode 3 is titled ‘The Delivery.’ It’s time for celebration as Cassie, Stephanie, and Abigail will assist Martha in putting together a baby shower for Claire. In the next episode, the ladies will be busy executing the event, which will, in turn, bring up memories of Cassie’s own baby shower. Viewers can expect a heartwarming and recollective episode where they all take a step back to cherish past moments. But who knows, the past might open up a gateway to the future!

Good Witch Season 7 Episode 2 Recap

‘Good Witch’ Season 7 Episode 2 is titled ‘The Shell.’ In the episode, George reveals that he sent the dirt pouches because he needed the sisters together. He further shocks everyone when he admits that he had met Laurel when he was 17, and she hired him to paint the gazebo. The dirt in them belongs to the original Merriwick farm in England. Eileen pays a surprise visit to Adam, who contains himself so that Stephanie does not feel uncomfortable. She later helps Stephanie in the cafe, where they bond.

During a conversation, Joy reveals that she can never reconcile with her father, so she avoids the memories on the island. But Abigail finds her shell, this time without markings, near the location of her dream. At a gathering, Daniel begins to boast about receiving the President’s endorsement for his campaign, but Donovan accuses him of lying. Apparently, he got fired by Congressman Kim. Finally, Martha and Dotty discuss the perils of parenthood and agree that they could’ve done a better job. Before leaving, Eileen leans in to share one last kiss with Adam, but he steps back, and Stephanie watches from afar.

Sam hires a cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr. Monica McBride, who turns out to be Grant’s girlfriend. He proposes to her, but she tells him not to. She had a heart transplant five years back, which means she is inevitably inching closer to death. But Cassie thinks Grant should make his own decision. Monica then changes her mind. Joy takes a look at the shell that she pretended not to have earlier. It seems like she is aware of the significance of the symbol.

