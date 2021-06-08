In ‘Good Witch’ season 7 episode 4, Abigail and Donovan clash over different views on marriage. Donovan’s traditionalistic ways cause a wave of panic within Abigail, who wants them to function as equals. Elsewhere, Stephanie hosts a speed dating session to get closer to Sean. If you want to know what happens next, you can check out the recap section. Now, without further ado, here’s what the upcoming ‘Good Witch’ season 7 episode 5 has in store!

Good Witch Season 7 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Good Witch’ Season 7 Episode 5 is slated to release on June 13, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Hallmark. New episodes drop on the channel every week, and each one has a runtime of approximately 48 minutes.

Where to Watch Good Witch Season 7 Episode 5 Online?

To watch ‘Good Witch’ season 7 episode 5, fans with a cable TV can tune in to Hallmark at the aforementioned timeslot. If you miss its television premiere, you can watch the episodes on platforms like DirecTV (seasons 1, 6, and 7), Fubo TV (seasons 1, 6, and 7), Philo TV, and Sling TV, where live-streaming is also an option. In addition, fans can buy/rent the episodes on VOD services such as iTunes, Apple TV, Vudu, and Amazon Prime Video. The first five seasons are available on Netflix, provided you have a subscription.

Good Witch Season 7 Episode 5 Spoilers

‘Good Witch’ season 7 episode 5 is titled ‘The Kite.’ In the episode, Joy’s dream will initiate a search for Phillip Harper, Joy’s father. Viewers are down for an adventure as the Merriwicks will unitedly pursue their old man. Over the last few episodes, we’ve seen Joy’s dreams gain central focus, which means that this storyline could stretch a long way, and we might even learn a few secrets about the family.

Good Witch Season 7 Episode 4 Recap

In ‘Good Witch’ season 7 episode 4 titled ‘The Exchange,’ Sam operates on a star basketball player, Damian Hall. But while playing basketball, Sam injures his cranial nerve, which declares him unfit to perform the surgery. Meanwhile, the bistro has become the venue for speed dating, a ploy arranged by Stephanie to attract Sean. Abigail freaks out after Donovan hands her a check during breakfast, as the gesture challenges her non-traditional views on marriage.

Elsewhere, Zoey is threatened by Joy’s eagerness to learn about her relationship history, and so, she asks her to leave. But later, she apologizes and lets her in on her relationship with Avery, her ex, who passed away in the line of duty. Stephanie gets anxious upon learning that they need one more person for the speed dating event. Luckily, Joy offers to host so that Stephanie can participate. When she does, she finds a good opportunity to bond with Sean, and soon enough, he reveals that he’d like to date Stephanie.

Abigail suggests that she and Donovan could take couples therapy. She furthers insists on keeping her last name after marriage. Martha and Maxine fight over a family blanket that was given to Dylan after he was born. The issue resolves after they find it hidden in an old toy box. On the other hand, Sam realizes that Damian’s problem could be cured without surgery. Finally, out of love for Donovan, Abigail decides to settle upon Abigail Pershing-Davenport.

