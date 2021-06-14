In ‘Good Witch’ season 7 episode 5, Cassie and Joy relive precious moments from their past that awakens another idea within their searching minds. They decide to pursue Joy’s father at the Willow View after Abigail spots a crucial clue leading them to their destination. On the other hand, Stephanie’s first date with Sean turns out to be nothing like she expected. If you’re curious about what happens next, you can check out the recap at the bottom. Here’s everything you can expect from ‘Good Witch’ season 7 episode 6!

Good Witch Season 7 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Good Witch’ Season 7 Episode 6 is slated to land on June 20, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Hallmark. New episodes release on a weekly basis, and each one has a runtime of approximately 48 minutes.

Where to Watch Good Witch Season 7 Episode 6 Online?

To watch ‘Good Witch’ season 7 episode 6 live as, and when it airs, you need to rig up your cable TV sets and tune in to Hallmark at the aforementioned timeslot. After the television premiere, you can watch the episode on platforms like DirecTV (seasons 1, 6, and 7), Fubo TV (seasons 1, 6, and 7), Philo TV, and Sling TV. These platforms also provide live-streaming facilities. Fans additionally have the option to buy/rent the episodes on VOD services such as iTunes, Apple TV, Vudu, and Amazon Prime Video. The first five seasons are also available on Netflix, accessible to subscribers only.

Good Witch Season 7 Episode 6 Spoilers

In ‘Good Witch’ season 7 episode 6, titled ‘The Wishes,’ Cassie, Abigail, and Joy will take a trip to the Middleton’s well, hoping to have their wishes granted. However, the coin will fall in a way that sabotages their plans. Moving on, Joy will go on her first date with Zoey. Season 7 has taken a “Joy-full” approach to the narrative, and we are yet to learn many more secrets about the girl.

Elsewhere, Sam will chance upon an old friend, a rock star Logan Mann, who arrives in town and joins George and Adam’s fundraiser for the church. He will then convince Sam to join him on stage. Cassie will tap into her intuition when she discovers an old CB radio. A powerful man will endorse Donovan as the governor, but Abigail will not side with his questionable approach. Things between Sean and Stephanie might fizzle when she finds a series of suitors lined up for her. Here’s a promo for the episode!

Good Witch Season 7 Episode 5 Recap

In ‘Good Witch’ season 7 episode 5, titled ‘The Kite,’ Cassie and Joy get nostalgic thinking about their families. They discuss a precious amulet that Joy’s mother wore as a necklace, and Cassie reminisces about a particular kite she used to fly with her parents. Elsewhere, George and Adam need to find a way to relocate the church, but they don’t have adequate funds for that yet. They also have another task at hand: fixing things between Sam and Adam.

Meanwhile, Stephanie prepares for her date with Sean. Donovan gets a champagne bottle for a meeting, and the Willow View carved on the glasses reminds Abigail of Joy’s dad. The sisters then plan to seek him out. Joy begins to project her dad’s image in everyone at the Willow View. When she finally spots her real father, he fails to recognize her. Abigail wants to figure out his real identity. Sean arranges a casual date for him and Stephanie, much to her dismay. But Sean makes her step out of her comfort zone with his video game, BBQ, and root beer.

Joy surprisingly finds her missing runestone with Elliott, who also reveals that he had been protecting the amulet. Joy and the man, presumed to be her dad, have a chat. They discuss how her parents met in the county fair, cramped together at the Cotton Candy Booth. Cassie beats herself up for being emotionally distant from Abigail and Donovan, which in turn saddens her sister. Cassie promises never to overlook her intuition again. Stephanie and Sean decide upon their next date. The Merriwicks pull out runes that say water, gift, and protection.

