In ‘Good Witch’ season 7 episode 6, the Merriwicks make a series of wishes at a well, acclaimed for its wish-granting characteristics. But they spot a bucket overflowing with past wishes that were never granted. Joy is tensed about finding the hidden amulet, and Abigail has a disagreement with Donovan. If you missed the television premiere, you could update yourself on the next episode by referring to the recap. Now, here’s everything that the ‘Good Witch’ season 7 episode 7 has in store!

Good Witch Season 7 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Good Witch’ season 7 episode 7 is scheduled to release on June 27, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Hallmark. New episodes release on a weekly basis, and each one has a runtime of approximately 48 minutes.

Where to Watch Good Witch Season 7 Episode 7 Online?

To watch ‘Good Witch’ season 7 episode 7 live on cable TV, tune in to Hallmark at the aforementioned date and time. You can alternatively live-stream the episode on DirecTV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, and Sling TV, where previous seasons are also available. You can even buy/rent the episodes on VOD services such as iTunes, Apple TV, Vudu, and Amazon Prime Video. The first five seasons are available on Netflix, accessible to users of the streamer.

Good Witch Season 7 Episode 7 Spoilers

In ‘Good Witch’ season 7 episode 7 titled ‘The Magic,’ Cassie will tag along with Sam on a trip to his childhood home to take care of his sister Joanne whose health is progressively deteriorating. In the process, she will rediscover some long-lost magic. Abigail will be shocked at the news about Flower Universe setting up a competing booth at the Middleton Bridal Expo, but that is not the only thing set to throw off-course.

Meanwhile, Joy will await a response from Zoey after sending her flowers as a gesture of affection. On the other hand, Stephanie immerses herself in a series of adventures she wrote as a teenager. Furthermore, Adam is set to reclaim his position as chaplain at the hospital. The sisters will finally inspect the images on Joy’s vision board, trying to decipher their symbolic significance. For a sneak peek into the next episode, here’s a promo!

Good Witch Season 7 Episode 6 Recap

In ‘Good Witch’ season 7 episode 6, titled ‘The Wishes,’ Cassie and the Merriwicks try to have their wishes granted at a wishing well but are disappointed to see a bucket full of wishes that were never actualized. Meanwhile, Middleton is organizing a roller disco night, and Martha is thrilled, especially when she learns that Logan Mann was once in a band with Sam in high school. He arrives shortly at the bistro and invites them to the concert. But his mood immediately flattens when Sam informs that he has hurt his shoulder.

Meanwhile, Donovan is concerned about Abigail’s behavior in front of Boyd when they get together with him and his wife for a game of squash. Her winner takes all attitude might compromise their friendly relationship with the pair. Elsewhere, George runs into his friend Samantha and asks her out. However, after their first date, she turns him down. Martha looks back at her past, remembering all her wishes that came true. Since then, she has full faith in the well. Sam’s MRI test for his shoulder injury checks out.

Their fundraiser earns enough money for them to relocate the church. Joy’s first date with Zoey sets the foundation for a possible relationship between the duo. Stephanie receives a rose from a secret admirer, who does not identify as anyone from the group. It later turns out to be Abigail who wanted to remind her to concentrate on herself rather than all the men she has gone out with. As the sisters meet up, they chance upon a painting that reveals two women wearing the amulet.

Read More: Where is Good Witch Filmed?