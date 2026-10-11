Grace Matt Wynne AKA Grace Thompson: How Did Dorothy Lou Thompson’s Mother Die?

The 1985 homicide of Dorothy Lou Wynne Banks Robinson is arguably one of the most infamous criminal cases in Louisiana, considering the heinous and supernational aspects attached to it. As explored in HBO’s ‘The Pet Cemetery Murders: A Ghost Story,’ the owner of Azalea Original Pet Cemetery had disappeared from her secluded home on April 13, only to be found in the Mississippi River nearly 3 weeks later. What followed was over 29 years of inquiries before her assailant was finally brought to justice, during which it also came to light that the victim was struggling after the 1979 death of her mother, Grace Agnes Matt Thompson Wynne.

Grace Thompson Led a Checkered Life Throughout Her Early to Mid-Adulthood

Grace Agnes Matt was born to Emma Foster and Edward Matt on October 20, 1890, in Missouri, where she grew up as the apple of their eye in a caring, loving, and supportive home. However, by the time 1924 rolled around, she was reportedly in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to welcome her own daughter into the world and build a good life for her; that’s when Dorothy Lou Wynne was born. According to records, her biological father was a Kansas City, Missouri, man named Arthur Wynne, but she also grew up referring to her mother’s first husband, Jack Robinson, as her father. In fact, as the years passed and they became a true family, she took on her “Daddy Jack’s” last name to become Dorothy Lou Waynne Riobinson.

While Dorothy was born in Oklahoma, she was primarily raised in Kansas City, Missouri, in an unconventional environment. Not only did she barely remember a time when her biological parents were together, but her mother’s first marriage to Jack Robinson also crumbled when she was just a kid. In fact, by the time she was 10 years old in 1934, he had already moved forward in life, found love again, and tied the knot with his second wife, Martha Robinson. That’s also the year when everything turned upside down for the family as Grace fatally shot her former husband’s new wife in what appeared to be a fit of rage or a love triangle gone wrong.

According to records, Grace was not only arrested but also convicted of second-degree murder in 1942, only to be released 2 years later when the Supreme Court ordered a retrial. There were reportedly concerns about whether the evidence was sufficient and the fact that her defense was temporary insanity, leading to her being institutionalized at a medical center. Reports suggest she was soon granted a one-day parole, during which she didn’t hesitate to flee to New Orleans, Louisiana, alongside her mother and young daughter so as to start afresh. In the end, the state of Louisiana granted her political asylum in 1945 and refused to extradite her to Missouri, resulting in all the charges against her eventually being dropped.

Grace Thompson Died of Natural Causes After Turning Over a New Leaf

Once Grace’s legal troubles cleared, she happily settled down in the secluded area of Toca Village in St. Bernard Parish, near New Orleans, Louisiana, with her mother and daughter. In the meantime, she worked hard to establish the wondrous Cottage Flower Shop on Freret Street in New Orleans and even played the organ at Our Lady of Lourdes Church to earn a living. Then, upon the family’s relocation, she founded the Azalea Original Pet Cemetery on a 14-acre property in 1952, which she and Dorothy proudly owned and operated until they both sadly passed away. The St. Bernard Parish thus became her home – the place where she experienced joy with her daughter, her partners, as well as grandkids, grief in the loss of her mother, and much more.

Grace was 88 years old when she passed away at home at roughly 7 pm on August 6, 1979, and it was clear that her death was from natural causes, so her funeral was held the very next afternoon. She is buried at the Saint Bernard Memorial Gardens in Chalmette in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana, where her daughter, unfortunately, joined her less than 6 years later at the age of 61. Dorothy, who struggled with depression after her mother’s demise and was heavily medicated owing to the same for several years, had been taken advantage of, conned, and strangled to death. She was gearing up to fight her battle in court to retain the title of the 14-acre pet cemetery, but she went missing 10 days before a hearing and was found in the Mississippi River nearly 3 weeks later, on May 2, 1985. However, it wasn’t until the summer of 2014 that her assailant, the groundskeeper of the cemetery at the time named Brandon Nodier, was brought to justice, and her case came to a satisfactory close.

Read More: Brandon Nodier: Where is the Killer Now?