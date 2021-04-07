Created by Katie Cappiello based on her earlier creation ‘Slut: The Play,’ ‘Grand Army’ is an astonishingly fresh coming-of-age drama that attempts to break sociocultural stereotypes by fostering heterogeneity. Glossing on relevant themes of bullying, sexual assault, racism, and rape culture, the Netflix original series revolves around five teenagers at the Grand Army High School in Brooklyn, New York. After its premiere in 2020, the series has spawned only one season so far, garnering positive responses from critics and audiences.

While the critics could not overlook the generic clichés and misplaced ambition of the show, they praised the show for its characteristic flamboyance and honesty. The series stars an impressive ensemble of cast, but Odley Jean, who reprises her role from the Broadway production, clearly stands apart. After the liberating ending of the first season, followers are rooting to see their favorite characters on screen again. If you want to get updates on the release date, speculated plot, and other details of ‘Grand Army’ season 2, we would be obliged to disclose what we know.

Grand Army Season 2 Release Date

‘Grand Army’ season 1 premiered globally on October 16, 2020, on Netflix. The first season packs nine episodes with runtimes ranging from 42 to 72 minutes per episode.

Let us now discuss the release of the speculated second season of the fan-favorite series. While it has been more than a few months since the release of the first season, Netflix is yet to announce a renewal of the series. It is not odd, since Netflix often delays renewals unless the series achieves extreme popularity in the first few weeks, and ‘Grand Army’ season 1 only achieved mild success in that regard. While the show became one of Netflix’s top 10 most-watched in the US in the month of its release, it also gave rise to controversy as three of the show’s writers quit following alleged racial discrimination and abuse within the production team. All of these developments bar the second season of the show from becoming an absolute certainty.

The second season may not get to the floor until an official announcement is made on part of Netflix, and if the production begins sometime in 2021, we may expect ‘Grand Army’ season 2 to release sometime in early 2023.

Grand Army Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

An official cast list is yet to be revealed, but as the show would lose much of its enthusiasm without its diversely represented cast, we may expect much of the original cast members to return in the upcoming season. In central roles, we hope to see Odessa A’zion (Joey Del Marco), Odley Jean (Dominique “Dom” Pierre), Amir Bageria (Siddhartha “Sid” Pakam), Maliq Johnson (Jayson Jackson), and Amalia Yoo (Leila Kwan Zimmer). In other supporting and recurring roles, we would continue to see Alphonso Romero Jones, who plays the role of Dom’s love interest, alongside Sydney Meyer, who plays the role of Anna Delaney, and Keara Graves, who acts as Grace. Apart from the original cast of the first season, we also hope to see some surprise faces being introduced in the next season.

Grand Army Season 2 Plot: What is it about?

The deliberately anxious finale of the first season leaves one craving for more. While Dom is preparing for a definitive step in her life, Sid achieves his dream when he gets a call from Harvard. In other developments, Leila hooks up with Omar and Joey confronts Tim about the incident of abuse, and in a significant conjecture, Tim breaks down. The season finale is refreshingly vocal in its expression of individuality, which gives the episode a liberating air. Following the tone of the series, the final episode sees Jay and Leila standing up against racial discrimination, and Joey finds a safe space to talk about her trauma.

The upcoming season will ideally move forward with the lives of the protagonists, and while the creator has not spilled any beans regarding the plot of the second season, we hope that it will be more assertive in its exploration of gen Z teenage reality.

