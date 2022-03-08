Grand Crew Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Phil Augusta Jackson, ‘Grand Crew’ is a sitcom that is centered upon a group of friends who meet at a wine bar and spill tea about their lives to each other. Each character prioritizes different things and has a different approach to life. For instance, Noah is a hopeless romantic who cannot wait to settle down once and for all, while Anthony is a finance guy who puts his career before everything else. All of them are dealing with problems of their own, but that doesn’t prevent them from regularly hanging out at their favorite spot in town for some laughs and wine.

The first season has mostly been received positively by critics and fans. This is due to the interesting characters and the comedic yet realistic storyline that keep viewers hooked. Originally released in December 2021, the show has already garnered a strong fanbase. So, it is natural for viewers to contemplate if the show will return for a second round or not. Well, allow us to share with you all that we know!

Grand Crew Season 2 Release Date

‘Grand Crew’ season 1 premiered on December 14, 2021, on NBC, with the season finale airing on March 8, 2022. The first season of the comedy series comprises ten episodes, with a runtime of around 22 minutes each.

Talking of the second installment, here is all that we know. As of now, neither NBC nor any cast or crew members have come forward to speak about the renewal or cancellation of the sitcom. ‘Grand Crew’ season 1 didn’t start off particularly well, but as the season’s narrative moved forward, the ratings soared higher with many fans coming on board.

But when it comes to the continuation of a show, it usually depends heavily on its ratings and success among the viewers. So, taking into consideration the success and popularity the NBC series has achieved, there is a high possibility that the sitcom will be greenlit for its sophomore run. We can look forward to a formal announcement in the next few months. If that happens and filming begins in the summer of 2022, it is safe to expect ‘Grand Crew’ season 2 to release sometime in Q4 2022.

Grand Crew Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

The core cast members in the first season are Echo Kellum (Noah Koles), Nicole Byer (Nicky), Justin Cunningham (Wyatt Fields), Aaron Jennings (Anthony Holmes), Carl Tart (Sherm Jones), and Grasie Mercedes (Fay). Therefore, they are all expected to reprise their roles for the potential season 2. It remains to be seen if Alesha Renee and Ashleigh Morghan will be back to portray their respective characters, Alicia and Simone. However, we may get to see some new actors as there might be a few new characters provided the show continues beyond the debut installment.

Grand Crew Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

In the first season, we are introduced to the members of the crew. With time it becomes apparent how different they are as they each have their ongoing issues and challenges in life. Be it Noah’s proposal to Alicia or the dynamic between Anthony and Sherm as roommates – each episode deals with different dramatic and comedic events in the characters’ lives. In the final episode of season 1, Wyatt asks Sherm to be his subject for the art show while Fay teaches Anthony some dance moves. Meanwhile, Nicky tries to help Noah when he is not able to figure out if Simone is ready to take things forward or not.

If the second season is released, it is expected to answer some of the questions that season 1 may have left unanswered. We can expect to see some more character development as the prospective season progresses. Moreover, the likable characters may have more tea to spill and more laughs to be had as they meet again with a glass of wine in their hands.

