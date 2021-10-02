Grantchester Season 6 Episode 1 Release Date and Spoilers

‘Grantchester‘ is a thrilling British detective TV series based on the ‘The Grantchester Mysteries’ series of books by James Runcie. Focusing on exciting crimes set in a quaint 1950s eponymous Cambridgeshire village, the show follows vicar Sidney Chambers and later vicar William Davenport as they tackle several local cases along with Detective Inspector Geordie Keating.

Developed by Daisy Coulam, the show has been praised for its beautiful setting, exemplary performances, and compelling storytelling. Season 5 leaves the viewers with several shocking truths as William Davenport confesses to breaking his vow of celibacy after sleeping with Sister Grace. On the other hand, Leonard Finch learns that his father is actually a closeted gay. Thus with plenty more to explore in season 6, here’s what episode 1 has in store for us!

Grantchester Season 6 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Grantchester’ season 6 episode 1 will release on October 3, 2021, at 9 pm EST on PBS Masterpiece. However, the episode originally released in the United Kingdom on September 3, 2021, on ITV. Besides, new episodes are expected to drop weekly and will have an average runtime of 45 minutes.

Where to Watch Grantchester Season 6 Episode 1 Online?

Viewers will be able to watch ‘Grantchester’ season 6 episode 1 on PBS at the aforementioned date and time. However, you also have the option to catch it on PBS Masterpiece’s website. Additionally, it seems like this episode will be available after its release from video-on-demand services like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube TV, and Google Play Store.

Grantchester Season 6 Episode 1 Spoilers

In season 6 episode 1, we will find the whole vicarage and inspector Geordie Keating’s family going on a trip to Merries Holiday Camp. Although the inspector and the vicar will hope for some peace and quiet, they will soon find themselves in the midst of an investigation after the mysterious death of the camp owner, Roy Reeves.

As they uncover the sinister secrets behind the holiday camp, the episode will also build on William and Geordie’s friendship and even portray the vicar in a different light as he starts to date. Additionally, both William and Brian will catch Leonard in bed with Daniel, and Brian will even go on to click a few incriminating pictures of the couple. Here’s a little peak at what awaits you in the episode!

Grantchester Season 6 Cast: Who Is In It?

Robson Green and Tom Brittney will surely be reprising their roles as Geordie Keating and William Davenport, respectively. Also confirmed to appear as part of the main cast are Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs. Chapman, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe, Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman, Skye Lucia Degruttola as Esme Keating, Rachael Stirling as Margie Danker, and Nick Holder as Sid Danker.

Moreover, other notable cast members confirmed to return in season 6 episode 1 comprise Michael Abubakar as Bryan Stanford, Jordan Alexandra as Sunny West, Andy Nyman as Roy Reeves, Annette McLaughlin as Babs Reeves, Sam Phillips as Gerry Wicks, Rubie-Rose Fearfield as Ivy Keating, and Rose Allen as Dora Keating. Additionally, popular music artist Dylan Kirk and The Killers will be essaying The Merries House Band.

