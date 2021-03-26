The latest episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is an up-close and personal take on Dr. Teddy Altman’s fragile state of mind. She is still in a condition wherein she has shut out everything and everyone after DeLuca’s death. Owen is disappointed in her but also deeply worried. For the rest of the recap, you can read the episode summary at the end. But first, let us take a look at the particulars for the upcoming ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode 10!

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 10 Release Date

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode 10 is scheduled to release on April 1, 2021, at 9 pm ET on ABC. Every episode is 43-44 minutes long.

Where to Watch Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 10?

The next episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 can be watched on ABC at the aforementioned date and time, provided you have a cable connection. If watching TV is not an option, you can stream the episode on ABC’s official website and the mobile app using an active cable subscription. Subscribers of the popular streamer can also watch it on Hulu.

Other options include watching the show on live TV websites like Xfinity, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, or Hulu Live TV. You can alternatively purchase the latest episodes or entire previous seasons on Amazon Prime, Vudu, and iTunes, while the first 16 seasons of the show can also be streamed on Netflix.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 10 Spoilers

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode 10 is called ‘Breathe.’ In the episode, the doctors will deal with a shortage of ventilators. This will be a matter of grave concern for everyone in the hospital. Meanwhile, Hayes’ high-risk sister-in-law with multiple sclerosis will end up in the hospital with a kidney stone. Now that Teddy is also awake, she might resolve things with Owen. Amelia might have a big role to play in that. Here’s the promo for the upcoming episode!

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 9 Recap

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode 9 is called ‘In My Life.’ In the episode, we witness Owen’s increasing concern for Dr. Teddy Altman, whose health seems to deteriorate, and he calls Amelia for help. The scene then shifts to Teddy’s subconscious, which presents an awry sequence of events, including DeLuca, Tom, Allison, and Meredith. It then progresses into a series of romantic moments with Owen.

In the real world, Amelia insists Owen should talk to Teddy. But he refuses because he is mad at Teddy for having shut down like that. Not everybody can afford to leave the real world and plunge into oblivion. Teddy is still in her dream zone, where Allison makes an appearance again. Teddy tells how Allison’s presence saved her during the time her parents died. She also admits that she is responsible for Allison’s death. There is an entire scene that depicts how Allison passed away on the morning of 9/11.

Amelia talks to Owen and tells him to forgive Teddy while Meredith tells Teddy to leave, but she desperately asks her not to die. She suddenly regains consciousness and hears the baby crying as she rushes to it. Teddy is finally awake and seems to be ready to deal with life.

Read More: Shows Like Grey’s Anatomy