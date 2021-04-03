‘Grey’s Anatomy’ came back with another episode this week, and the hospital is teeming with Covid-19 patients. This is causing a shortage of ventilators, and now, the doctors must figure out a way to treat all the patients. If you want to read more, you can head to the recap at the bottom. But before you do that, you can also take a look at the details for ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17, episode 11!

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 11 Release Date

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17, episode 11 is slated to release on April 8, 2021, at 9 pm ET on ABC. Every episode has a runtime of 43-44 minutes.

Where to Watch Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 11?

You can watch the next episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 on ABC at the aforementioned date and time and it is necessary that you have a cable connection. If you miss the network run, you can catch the episode on ABC’s official website and the mobile app using an active cable subscription. Hulu users can watch the show on the streaming platform.

For a cable-free experience, you can access it on live TV websites like Xfinity, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, or Hulu Live TV. You can even purchase the latest episodes or entire previous seasons on Amazon Prime, Vudu, and iTunes, while the first 16 seasons of the show are also available on Netflix.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 11 Spoilers

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17, episode 11 is called ‘Sorry Doesn’t Always Make It Right.’ There will be a newlywed couple in the hospital. They will get injured in a car accident, and their lives will be dependent upon the doctors. Jackson’s generosity with COVID-positive patients will go a bit too far. Hayes will work to rebuild Maggie’s confidence and convince her to perform extremely risky heart surgery. Maggie has been through a lot over the last few episodes, and we hope to see that change. We also want to see her tie the knot soon now that she’s engaged to Winston. Here’s the promo for the upcoming episode!

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 10 Recap

In ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17, episode 10 is called ‘Breathe,’ Meredith is still unconscious. But she’s off the ventilator now because she sees Lexi and Mark, with who she has a conversation in her dream. In the real world, the hospital is having a shortage of ventilators because of the pandemic situation. Schmidt is looking after a Covid-infected mother-daughter duo while Lincoln is responsible for helping a kid with a broken leg.

Marcella, the mother, is about to succumb to the symptoms, and as her daughter Veronica tries to say her last words to her, she is struck down. Schmidt puts both of them on ventilators, but he does not have one for himself. Maggie then gets an idea. She decides to put Marcella and Veronica on the same ventilator. According to Jackson, it is possible. We then see that the vents in the hospital have been doubled.

Back in the dreamland, Lexi and Mark motivate Meredith to accept her pain as a part of her life. Irene is suffering from a kidney stone, and Cormac brings in Catherine Fox to take care of the issue. The surgery goes well, but Catherine accidentally pulls the tube connecting Irene’s kidney and bladder. Jo is in a fix as he begs Cormac to fix her up. But Catherine manages to do it anyway. On the other hand, Owen and Richard can sense Meredith recovering, and sure enough, she starts to breathe. At the end of the episode, Winston proposes to Maggie, and she says yes.

