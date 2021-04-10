‘Grey’s Anatomy’s’ latest episode this week starts with Link’s parents visiting him and Amelia, who are glad to see them. It is only a matter of time before things get even more serious between the couple. Yes, there might be a wedding for us in the near future. Meanwhile, Jo deals with a pair of patients whose emotional issues overshadow the physical injuries sustained by them. But more on that later! First, we shall take a look at what is to come next in the show. Here are all the details you need to know about ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode 12!

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 12 Release Date

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode 12, will release on April 15, 2021, at 9 pm ET on ABC. Every episode is around 43-44 minutes long.

Where to Watch Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 12 Online?

You can watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode 12 on ABC at the timeslot mentioned above, provided you have a cable connection. In case you miss it when it airs on TV, you can head to ABC’s official website or the mobile app and watch it there using your cable details. The show is also available on Hulu if you’re already subscribed to the service. Additional options include live streaming the show on websites like Xfinity, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, or Hulu Live TV. You also have the option to purchase the latest episodes or entire previous seasons on Amazon Prime, Vudu, and iTunes. Netflix users can watch the first 16 seasons here.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 12 Spoilers

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode 12 is called ‘Sign O’ the Times,’ and the episode will focus upon Maggie, who will be torn between her preoccupation with Winston and her efforts to treat a patient wounded in the Seattle protests. Meanwhile, Levi will be tested by an emergency, and the doctors will struggle to treat a patient who believes COVID to be a hoax and not a real sickness.

The best part about the episode might be Meredith’s recovery if it happens. For now, we are just aware that she has gained consciousness. And the first thing she does after waking up is telling Richard about Jo’s plans. Will that change things between Richard and Jo? That is something we might get to see in the next episode. You can also take a look at the teaser below!

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 11 Recap

In ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode 11, called ‘Sorry Doesn’t Always Make It Right,’ Link’s parents unexpectedly show up, and their children are happy to see them. They can now help them handle the new baby as well as Amelia’s nieces and nephew. Link’s parents have already accepted Amelia as their daughter-in-law, and it does not come as a surprise to us when Link proposes to her, but she unexpectedly says no. In the hospital, everyone is waiting for Meredith to show signs of recovery, but she is not getting any better.

Jo switches from general surgery to OB/GYN as a resort to find something good in life. She is also dealing with two victims of a car accident who got married right before tragedy grabbed hold. The wife, Karissa, demanded to be saved first when the paramedics showed up few seconds after the accident, which riled up her husband, Shayne. The couple got closer to each other during the lockdown, and after three months, decided to get married even though Karissa’s family warned her not to. We’re also taken into Dr. Hayes’ latest case involving an infant named Young Arthur who is battling heart disease.

The father decides to help by getting parts of his heart removed and planted on his son’s dying one. Even though it is risky and unprecedented, it works out fine. Shayne and Karissa decide to call it quits. After watching the drama between them unfold, Owen feels like confronting Teddy. In the end, Meredith wakes up and reveals everything about Jo’s switch in front of Richard, which means that she was aware of everything happening around her during her comatose phase.

