‘Grey’s Anatomy’s new episode this week asks the viewers to sit tight because we finally see Meredith slowly responding to the material world. But her subconscious is still holding on to Derek as they take a stroll and talk about their kids. The doctors then try their best to wake her up, and Zola also makes an appearance. But does her presence improve the situation? If you’re curious about the episode, you can read the recap at the bottom. But first, here’s an update about the upcoming ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode 14!

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 14 Release Date

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode 14 is scheduled to release on May 6, 2021, at 9 pm ET on ABC. Every episode has a runtime of around 43-44 minutes.

Where to Watch Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 14 Online?

Cinephiles who like to watch the latest episodes of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ as and when they air on TV can tune in to ABC at the timeslot mentioned above. In case you miss the television broadcast, you can visit ABC’s official website or the mobile app and watch it there using your cable service provider login details. Hulu subscribers can also watch the show on the streaming platform here. More options include live streaming the show on websites such as Xfinity, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, or Hulu Live TV. If none of these options are feasible, you can buy or rent the latest episodes and entire previous seasons on Amazon Prime, Vudu, and iTunes. The first 16 seasons are also available on Netflix, and you can watch them here.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 14 Spoilers

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode 14 is called ‘Look Up Child,’ and the episode will narrow down its focus to Jackson visiting his father which may transform his life or redirect him on the right path. There is also a chance that he might run into April in the midst of this, or he would go to see her himself. Jackson has always been hugely affected by April, including the last time he had seen her, although they were never on the same page. But will it be any different this time? Only the next episode will tell. Here’s a promo for the upcoming installment!

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 13 Recap

In ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode 13, called ‘Good as Hell,’ Meredith tries to return to reality. The episode starts on a positive note after Nurse Jenna Lynn recovers from Covid-19. Meredith’s condition is not fully stable because she keeps drifting in and out of consciousness. Maggie’s sister has a clot that requires surgery to fix, but Winston is scared to run the procedure himself. Meredith’s family has been dramatically affected by George Floyd’s case. Jo’s dream of switching specialties does not sit well with Bailey, who denies her request. Meanwhile, Amelia is overjoyed at the chance of treating rising basketball player Felix at Grey Sloan.

Teddy operates on Meredith and freaks out when she still does not wake up. Winston considers the thought of bringing Zola to Grey Sloan so that she could meet her mother. Despite the complications involved, they go through with the decision. She wears her protective gear and finally meets Meredith as Maggie tries to make her feel comfortable. In Meredith’s dream sequence, Derek tells her that it is not time for her to leave yet and that her kids need her. Like medicine that works like magic, Meredith then wakes up as Zola narrates a story to her.

