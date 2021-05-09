The latest episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ (season 17 episode 14) focuses upon Jackson as he digs into his family history and reconnects with his father, Robert. Then, he takes a decision that is set to change the course of his life. It seems like April will also be an important figure in this matter. If you missed the last episode, you could read the detailed recap we have provided. Moving on, you can check out the details for the upcoming ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode 15!

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 15 Release Date

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode 15 is scheduled to premiere on May 20, 2021, at 9 pm ET on ABC. Every episode is around 43-44 minutes long.

Where to Watch Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 15?

The next episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 will air on ABC at the aforementioned date and time. You can even stream the episode on ABC’s official website and the ABC app using an active cable subscription. Subscribers of Hulu have the option of accessing ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ on the streamer.

Fans can watch the show online during its original broadcast by heading to live TV websites like Xfinity, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, or Hulu Live TV. You can also purchase the latest episodes or entire previous seasons on Amazon Prime, Vudu, and iTunes. Netflix users can watch the first 16 seasons of the show here.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 15 Spoilers

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode 15 is titled ‘Tradition.’ ABC has not released an official synopsis for the episode as of now. We will update this section the moment we receive any news about it. The episode will nevertheless mark Jackson’s resignation from Grey Sloane and his new journey in Boston. Meredith will be in tears as she says her last words to him, which ironically implies that he will be back sooner or later. Her teary-eyed “This is not our big goodbye” has our fingers crossed. But it is hard to figure out the odds of his return at this point. Grey Sloane will not be the same without Jackson. You can take a look at the promo below!

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 14 Recap

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode 14 is titled ‘Look Up Child.’ In the episode, Jackson visits his father, Robert, looking for answers. Catherine had said that he is like his father, which has since then been bothering Jackson. Robert opens up about the establishment. Jackson finally understands why his father is no longer a part of it and has permanently cut himself off from it. Jackson also meets April and tells her about his new plan to take over the foundation. April hears about his emotional breakdown in front of Robert, who handled it the way a good father should.

Jackson now has to move to Boston to run the establishment, but he wants April and her family to come along with him. His heart longs to be with Harriett. As expected, April does not take it well and instead blurts out that he is impulsive. Jackson asserts the fact that he has always been by her side. In the end, she agrees to shift base to Boston before telling him about her fallout with Matthew. They’ve parted ways, and now he is in Philadelphia. Jackson informs his mother about his new role as a part of the foundation.

