The latest episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ (season 17 episode 15) sees Jackson’s last day at the hospital. Meanwhile, Meredith has fully recovered and has been granted permission to go home. Yet, the others are scared to disrupt her peace which is inevitable once she hears about DeLuca. If you haven’t watched the episode, there is a comprehensive recap that you could read at the bottom. With merely a few days left for the next episode premiere, here’s everything we know about the upcoming ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode 16!

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 16 Release Date

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode 16 is scheduled to release on May 27, 2021, at 9 pm ET on ABC. Every episode is approximately 43-44 minutes long.

Where to Watch Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 16?

You can watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode 16 on ABC at the aforementioned date and time. You can even use your active cable subscription to watch the episode on ABC’s official website and the ABC app. Hulu subscribers have the option of watching ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ here. More cable-free options include watching the show live on Xfinity, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, or Hulu Live TV. It is also possible to purchase the latest episodes or entire previous seasons on VOD services like Amazon Prime, Vudu, and iTunes. Netflix users can also stream the first 16 seasons of the show here.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 16 Spoilers

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode 16 is titled ‘I’m Still Standing.’ In the penultimate episode of this season, we will see Levi’s acceptance into the vaccine trial. Things are also about to get pivotal for Amelia and Owen as they treat a car crash patient. We can expect to see things from Amelia’s perspective in the next part, or if not her, then Meredith will be in absolute focus.

We don’t have a deeper perspective on how things are faring for the newly recovered comatose patient, so it seems highly possible. Elsewhere, Hayes and Jo will meet with Luna’s legal guardian. We can’t help but notice how they could be a potential pairing in the next season. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. To know more, you can take a look at the promo below!

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 16 Recap

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode 15 is titled ‘Tradition.’ The episode kicks off with news of Meredith’s homecoming. However, the others are still figuring out an appropriate way to tell her about DeLuca. Meanwhile, Jackson declares that he is quitting his job. He reminisces his time spent with Bailey and Richard. After his departure, Avery would be assuming his position as the new leader. Teddy and Owen are in the hospital acting weird around each other because they have secretly hooked up.

On the other hand, things look better for Jo, who is working as an OBGYN resident. Tom treats a senior member of a tribe who is dealing with a pregnant granddaughter. She gradually goes into labor, and her future now lies in the hands of Jo, the one delivering the baby. In the meantime, the others perform a smudging ceremony over the elder for good results. And sure enough, the baby comes out healthy.

Meanwhile, Link wants to leave the Sister House, but Winston and Owen pass a playful remark that he is stuck. In the end, Meredith discloses that she already knows about DeLuca, and the thought of him being with his mother reassures her. Having said that, she leaves the hospital evading the grand farewell that they would’ve given her. Jackson takes her home, much to the surprise of Amelia and the kids. Tom tells Jackson that he wants to tag along.

