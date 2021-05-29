In the latest episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ (season 17 episode 16), Winston begins to doubt his fiancée’s decision to marry him. As their wedding inexplicably keeps gets postponed, he thinks Maggie must have had a change of heart. Meanwhile, Meredith is not happy about staying home. You can learn more about it by reading through our recap section. As the show is about to air its season finale, here’s everything the upcoming ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode 17 might have in store!

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 17 Release Date

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode 17 is set to release on June 3, 2021, at 9 pm ET on ABC. The season finale, like other episodes of the show, will be around 43-44 minutes long.

Where to Watch Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 17?

You can watch the season finale of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ (season 17 episode 17) on ABC at the aforementioned timeslot. In case you skip the television premiere, you can use your cable subscription credentials to watch it on ABC’s official website and the ABC app. Hulu users can access ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ here on the streamer. To watch it live on the internet, you can opt for platforms like Xfinity, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, or Hulu Live TV. In addition, you can rent or buy the episodes on VOD services like Amazon Prime, Vudu, and iTunes. Netflix users can stream the first 16 seasons of the show on the platform.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 17 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Someone Saved My Life Tonight.’ Maggie and Winston will finally go through with their wedding in the finale of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17. As seen previously, the couple had decided to keep it small-scale and low-key. So, we can expect the doctors of Grey Sloane along with a few close relatives to attend the wedding. Meanwhile, Meredith will return to the hospital with a new role, perhaps, as the overseer of the residency program. On the other hand, Jo will make a life-changing decision. For a sneak peek into the next episode, you can take a look at the promo below!

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 16 Recap

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode 16 is titled ‘I’m Still Standing.’ It’s another day at Grey Sloane as we see baby Luna’s heart being monitored by a social worker, who is glad to see her improve. But he later refuses to adopt her, which disturbs Jo. Meanwhile, Maggie’s patient will not recover unless she has a heart transplant. Even after the surgery is done, she is reluctant to leave the comfort and company she has found in the hospital. Levi gets approved for a Covid-19 vaccine test while Amelia’s patient is still unconscious. She and Owen have to notify her father about her condition.

Moreover, Maggie’s wedding keeps getting delayed, and Winston is now concerned that she might deliberately be doing it. But his fears turn out to be pointless, and Maggi invites his parents to fix a date for the wedding. Elsewhere, Meredith’s recovery period at home has a side-effect: boredom. But Bailey allows her to take charge of the residency program. Levi hits it off the vaccine doctor, which surprises Nico, and he asks him if they’re together. The answer is yes, and Levi just wants to keep it quiet at the moment. In the end, Amelia tells Owen that she does not want to be a parent. But Link does not know that yet.

