‘Grey’s Anatomy’ aired the 7th episode of season 17, and we see things getting tensed up at Grey Sloan. DeLuca’s life depends on a surgery assigned to Owen and Teddy. Carina and Maya have a conversation about their mothers. Meanwhile, Val still might have a chance to see Luna. You can head to the recap section to know more details about the last episode! In case you’re updated about the last episode, here’s everything we know about ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode 8!

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode 8 will premiere on March 18, 2021, at 9 pm ET on ABC.

Where to Watch Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 8?

Fans of the show can watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode 8 on TV by tuning in to ABC at the aforementioned date and time, provided they’re subscribed to the cable. Audiences can also watch the new episode online a day after its original broadcast on ABC’s official website or mobile app using an active cable subscription, and on Hulu with a basic subscription on the streaming platform.

Others can watch the show on live TV websites like Xfinity, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, or Hulu Live TV. You can also purchase the show on Amazon Prime, Vudu, and iTunes. The previous 16 seasons of the show can additionally be streamed on Netflix.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 8 Spoilers

The eighth episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 is called ‘It’s All Too Much.’ As traumas and pressure mount, Grey Sloan doctors will try to find a path forward. Maggie will be granting hospital privileges to Winston, and they will work together to treat an uneasy patient. Jo, Link, and Jackson will play an unconventional drinking game. Here’s the promo for the upcoming episode!

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 7 Recap

The 7th episode is titled ‘Helplessly Hoping,’ and as the episode begins, DeLuca is wheeled into surgery. Levi suddenly realizes that this situation could have been stopped. Schmitt should’ve gotten a surgeon for DeLuca. In the O.R., Owen and Teddy work together to save DeLuca with Reza Khan’s assistance. In the hospital, Carina tells Maya that her mother and Andrea’s had a profound relationship. When their mother could only afford one pair of roller skates, the siblings each wore one skate and managed. After the surgery, Teddy thanks Owen for calling her in. Teddy and Tom have a serious confrontation, and she utters the words that he has always wanted to hear.

At a beach in the limbo between life and death, DeLuca tells Meredith that he doesn’t regret going after Opal. Back in reality, all of Andrew’s monitors start to fail simultaneously. To our horror, Andrew is operated upon again. On the beach, Andrew tells Meredith that nobody sees him the way she does. Meredith says that she would miss him in case she left and he stayed. He then runs to his mother, and at Grey Sloan, he is declared dead.

Meanwhile, Jo finally convinces Cormac to allow Val to see newborn Luna just before Val dies. Winston and Maggie start making plans for their long-term future. At Casa Grey, Amelia is losing her calm in such a way that makes Zola fear that her mother is going to die. Link sends Jackson to get Maggie home. Maggie then reminds Amelia that Mer had told the kids about Derek. Amelia and Maggie admit to Zola that they had no idea whether her mother was going to be fine. Zola, in the end, decides that they shouldn’t tell Bailey and Ellis about the matter.

