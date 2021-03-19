‘Grey’s Anatomy’ aired its latest episode this week, and the death of a doctor traumatizes the people of Grey Sloane. Everybody tries to deal with it in different ways. Meanwhile, Bailey wants to run a meticulous autopsy to determine the reason behind this unfair accident. In case you need an update, you can read the recap at the bottom. But first, let’s take a look at everything you can expect from the upcoming ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode 9!

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode 9 will release on March 25, 2021, at 9 pm ET on ABC. Every episode has a runtime of 43-44 minutes.

Where to Watch Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 9?

If you’re excited to catch the next episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17, you can tune in to ABC at the aforementioned date and time, provided you have access to a cable network. The new episode will also be available on ABC’s official website and the mobile app (using an active cable subscription), where you can watch the show. Hulu subscribers can also stream the show on the platform.

Other options include heading to live TV websites like Xfinity, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, or Hulu Live TV. The show is available on these services. You can also purchase the latest episodes or entire previous seasons on Amazon Prime, Vudu, and iTunes, while the first 16 seasons of the show can additionally be streamed on Netflix.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 9 Spoilers

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode 9 is called ‘In My Life,’ where after a heart-wrenching loss, Teddy will struggle to cope, and it will trigger memories of her past. She will be in bad shape, refusing to eat or sleep, much to Owen’s concern. Amelia will try to help the situation by encouraging Owen to accept and forgive Teddy. Here’s a promo for the latest episode!

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 8 Recap

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode 8 is titled ‘It’s All Too Much,’ where things take a toll on the people at Grey Sloane. Catherine tries to console Richard, Owen is emptying Andrew’s locker, Helm and Schmitt are working upon video eulogies, and Teddy has a post-traumatic experience after Andrew’s death. Bailey is determined to run a proper autopsy to find out what went wrong during surgery.

Meredith is having visuals of Derek while Teddy declares that she will be taken off ventilation the same day. She has survived the virus. Amelia and Link argue over his drinking habits but reconcile soon. Catherine talks to Richard about her stage IV cancer in the hospital as he vents out his frustrations regarding life.

A patient named Byron freaks out and starts darting around naked in the OR. Maggie then talks to him and convinces him to stay for treatment. Teddy and Cormac try to adjust Meredith’s ventilator, but it does not go well. Meredith is torn between wanting to live and succumbing to her limbo state. Bailey is not ready to attend Andrew’s memorial service, which showcases a montage containing clips of Andrew. Later, Owen finds Teddy moping alone, after which he takes her away.

