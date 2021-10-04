Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 2 Release Date and Spoilers

In the premiere of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 18, Dr. Meredith Grey leaves the comfort of her house in Seattle to meet her mother in Minnesota. There, she meets a handsome man who is awfully smitten by her. The rest of the episode revolves around the couples kickstarting a new round of relationship drama. To read more, you can visit the recap section. Before the second episode drops, here is all that you should know about it!

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 2 Release Date

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 18 episode 2 is scheduled to release on October 7, 2021, at 9 pm ET on ABC. Each episode runs for about 43–44 minutes. Seeing how the show follows a weekly release pattern, we can expect new episodes to arrive every Thursday.

Where to Watch Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 2 Online?

To watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 18 episode 2, cable users can tune in to ABC at the date and time specified above. Additionally, you can catch the episode on ABC’s official website and the ABC app. The upcoming episode will also be available on Hulu. Those looking to live-stream the season 18 premiere can do so through Fubo TV, Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV, and Xfinity.

Moreover, you can catch the previous seasons by buying single episodes or whole seasons on Vudu, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and Microsoft Store. Netflix users need not feel left out as the first seventeen installments are streaming on the platform, which you can watch here. However, it might be a while before season 18 lands on the streamer.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 2 Spoilers

In the second episode of season 18, titled ‘Some Kind of Tomorrow,’ Meredith will approach Amelia for some sisterly advice, perhaps, about her newfound love interest. Richard will be ready to take the hospital by storm with new teaching methods, which could be something the current season might focus upon. Richard has always been enthusiastic about the prospect of educating other doctors, and we might actually see his vision come to fruition if things go well. Meredith will also possibly have an important role to play in this. In the meantime, Winston will treat a patient struggling with kidney failure. Here is a promo for the next episode!

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 1 Recap

The season premiere titled ‘Here Comes the Sun’ opens into a post-Covid-19 world where Meredith Grey is happy and healthy after successfully battling the virus. She takes a trip to Minnesota, where a handsome colleague of her mother tries to sweep her off her feet through ideas on Parkinson’s research. He wants to run a lab with her, but it seems like a long shot considering her love for Seattle.

Meanwhile, there are major shifts occurring in the existing relationships. Link and Amelia have called it quits while Maggie and Winston come back from their honeymoon. Jo has begun to tap into the trials of her life as a single mother. Riggs parts ways with Megan to start a life in Virgin River. Teddy and Owen tie the knot, but the priest officiating the wedding ends up dead. This happens when a couple tries to take a tandem bike in the city’s Phoenix Fest but accidentally ends up initiating a crime.

The woman in the relationship states that she had just wanted to bring back the excitement into her fading dynamic with her partner. Although Teddy and Owen’s marriage has started off on a rocky note, it is hoped that they’ll pull through in the long run. Lastly, Jo has sandwiched herself between her hectic workload and responsibilities as a new mother.

