Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 4 Release Date and Spoilers

The third episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 18 refreshingly invites a character from the past who catches Grey Sloan by storm. Her strained history with Meredith also becomes the talk of the hospital. However, the residents are soon distracted by a dangerous accident that puts a frightening stop to all the surgeries in the hospital. To know what happens next, head to the recap section. Now, here’s everything we know about episode 4!

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 18 episode 4 is scheduled to release on October 21, 2021, at 9 pm ET on ABC. The show follows a weekly release pattern, with new episodes releasing every Thursday. Each episode runs for about 43–44 minutes.

Where to Watch Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 4 Online?

To watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 18 episode 4, cable users can tune in to ABC at the date and time specified above. Additionally, you can catch the episode on ABC’s official website and the ABC app. The upcoming episode will also be available on Hulu. Those looking to live-stream the episode can do so through Fubo TV, Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV, and Xfinity.

Moreover, you can catch the previous seasons by buying single episodes or whole seasons on Vudu, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and Microsoft Store. Netflix users need not feel left out as the first 17 installments are streaming on the platform, and you can stream them here. However, it might be a while before season 18 lands on the streamer.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 4 Spoilers

With Addison’s return, we can expect things to spice up in the fourth episode titled ‘With a Little Help From My Friends.’ Richard will be ready to launch a new program with assistance from Meredith and Bailey. This also implies that Meredith will not permanently relocate to Minnesota for her Parkinson’s research project. Elsewhere, Addison will struggle to treat her new patient, who will react unusually to her medical treatment. Jo will take care of a woman going into premature labor. We’re also going to see more of Megan Hunt, Owen’s sister who had been missing for ten years. Here’s a promo that will give you a better idea of what’s to come!

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 3 Recap

The title of the third episode is ‘Hotter Than Hell,’ and it begins with Amelia telling Meredith how the whole prospect of curing Parkinson’s had always been Link’s dream. A few moments later, Addison’s arrival stirs up gossip among the residents who bring up her complicated past with Meredith. Even though she has just walked in, she is ready to take up her first case, and sure enough, a woman named Tovah shows up requiring a uterine transplant in order to have her late husband’s baby through his preserved sperm specimen.

Meanwhile, the AC in the hospital has stopped working, which means that the surgery needs to be canceled. However, Addison is not ready to let go just yet, so she asks for Meredith’s assistance hoping to finish the operation as soon as they can. After the surgery is done, Addison breaks down in the elevator as memories of Derek flood her heart. She had hoped to feel his presence in Grey Sloan but has ended up missing him even more. So Meredith promises to introduce her to his children. Elsewhere, Winston is about to perform a kidney transplant surgery on Rashida when he learns about the AC mishap.

Nevertheless, Owen springs into action and shifts the operation theater to Station 19’s aid car. On the other hand, Teddy fails to kickstart the HVAC despite installing a window unit the same day. Link’s efforts follow suit, and his mood worsens further when he thinks about Amelia. Meredith finally tells Richard about her decision to stay back and retain her position as the chief of general surgery. In the last few minutes, Addison reunites with Amelia and freaks out when she runs into Bailey at Meredith’s house.

