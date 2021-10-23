Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 5 Release Date and Spoilers

The fourth episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 18 starts with Richard’s unusual but effective teaching methods that push Bailey to a state of worry. Addison and Amelia have a heart-to-heart discussion about their love lives while Jo extends her emotional support to a pregnant lady. For a descriptive account of the latest episode, we’d like you to take a look at the recap. Now, let us see what ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 18 episode 5 has in store!

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 5 Release Date

Sadly, you will not be getting a new episode of your favorite show this Thursday. Instead of sticking to its usual release pattern, the series will take a three-week-long hiatus. Following the break, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 18 episode 5 will release on November 11, 2021, at 9 pm ET on ABC. Each episode runs for about 43–44 minutes.

Where to Watch Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 5 Online?

To watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 18 episode 5, cable users can tune in to ABC at the date and time specified above. Additionally, you can catch the episode on ABC’s official website and the ABC app. The upcoming episode will also be available on Hulu. Those looking to live-stream the episode can do so through Fubo TV, Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV, and Xfinity.

Moreover, you can catch the previous seasons by buying single episodes or whole seasons on Vudu, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and Microsoft Store. Netflix users need not feel left out as the first 17 installments are streaming on the platform, and you can stream them here. However, it might be a while before season 18 lands on the streamer.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 5 Spoilers

We might see Meredith spend time in Minnesota working on the cure for Parkinson’s in the fifth episode of season 18 titled ‘Bottle Up and Explode!’ Her schedule allows her to primarily work from Seattle, but she would be traveling back and forth to Minnesota, where the central lab is set up. This means we might see more of Nick Marsh, who we are familiar with as Meredith’s new love interest.

It will be interesting to see where this goes considering they don’t meet each other frequently. The upcoming episode will also follow a disastrous earthquake or explosion that will hugely affect the general order of the hospital. Here is a promo essaying what episode 5 could reveal!

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 4 Recap

Richard is back on the radar in the fourth episode of season 18 titled ‘With a Little Help From My Friends.’ Grey Sloan’s residency director introduces the “Webber Method,” and Bailey is concerned because of the challenges involved. Her fears are justified when Helm accidentally hits an artery, and Bailey has to intervene to save the patient. Regardless, Richard’s new teaching method meets overall success, and the residents feel even more confident about themselves.

Addison pokes around in Amelia’s love life and learns about Link’s failed marriage proposal. His presence couldn’t remedy her tortured headspace, so she let him go. Despite Addison trying to make her acknowledge her partner’s efforts, Amelia has already made her decision. Meanwhile, Owen’s patient Roy has lung cancer along with pulmonary fibrosis. However, he doesn’t survive the surgery causing Noah to take a step back in terms of helping Owen with his study.

Jo tries to comfort a pregnant woman Niki, who’s in early labor. The man she is seeing is repelled after discovering that she is pregnant and leaves. Seeing her panic, Jo reassures that she’ll make a great parent. Megan tells Hayes about her 14-year-old boy, Farouk, who is struggling with swollen ankles, an underlying symptom of a bigger problem. Towards the end of the episode, Meredith flies to Minnesota, where she runs into Nick and asks him out.

