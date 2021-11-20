Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 7 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

The spirit of Thanksgiving is what the sixth episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 18 is all about. Meredith can’t wait to go back to Seattle to spend the day with her loved ones. However, her flight gets canceled, and she finds herself stranded in her hotel room. Things at Grey Sloan get intense when two new patients come in. The recap will tell you what else happens in the most recent episode. Now, we’d like to disclose what episode 7 of season 18 might be about!

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 7 Release Date

Fans will be sad to know that the show aired its mid-season finale this week, which means we’re looking at a long wait until the medical drama returns to our screens. Having said that, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 18 episode 7 is slated to air on December 9, 2021, at 9 pm ET on ABC. Each episode runs for about 43–44 minutes. New episodes usually arrive on Thursdays.

Where to Watch Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 7 Online?

To watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 18 episode 7, cable users can tune in to ABC at the date and time specified above. Additionally, you can catch the episode on ABC’s official website and the ABC app. Those looking for live-streaming options can use Fubo TV, Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV, and Xfinity. The upcoming episode will also be added to the Hulu video library, so you can watch it anytime after its release right here.

Moreover, you can catch the latest episodes on VOD services such as Vudu, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and Microsoft Store. Netflix users need not feel left out as the first 17 installments are streaming on the platform; you can stream them here. However, it might be a while before season 18 lands on the streaming giant.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 7 Spoilers

In the seventh episode of season 18, titled ‘Today Was a Fairytale,’ we can expect Meredith and Nick’s relationship to bloom into something more meaningful, considering how special Thanksgiving turned out to be for both of them. However, Meredith’s life is still predominantly rooted in Seattle. So, maintaining a professional relationship still has to be Meredith and Nick’s priority despite whatever they go through romantically.

Meanwhile, Dr. Marsh’s longtime friendship with a patient will affect his ability to be tactful, and that in turn might cause Meredith to take action. The dynamic between Amelia and Link is unclear as of now, but we do hope to gain more insight on it once the new episode arrives. Now, take a look at the promo for a better idea!

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 6 Recap

In season 18’s sixth episode, titled ‘Every Day Is a Holiday (With You),’ Meredith fails to board her flight to Seattle. At Grey Sloan, Bailey and Webber treat Thanksgiving just like any other day and continue their duties unflinchingly. Owen tweaks up Turkey Day by sending food to Farouk’s room and celebrating the day with him. Shortly after, he tends to Noah, who is suffering from a collapsed lung. The patient’s wife is devastated as Bailey consoles her. On a different note, Teddy secretly tells Megan that she has been avoiding her mother-in-law.

Farouk’s heartbeat starts to falter, but Cormac finds a way to save him. After Meredith’s flight gets canceled, she confides in Amelia about spending Thanksgiving cooped up in a hotel room. Amelia proceeds to inform Link and Scout about Meredith’s situation. Even Winston and Maggie are absent, so the small team of three people prepares a traditional supper of mac and cheese. Meredith’s solitary day is interrupted upon by Nick, who dramatically shows up at her doorstep, and they kiss.

At Grey Sloan, Ashley’s condition starts to deteriorate, calling for an emergency C-section. As she keeps on bleeding, Jo explains to the patient’s husband that she needs an emergent hysterectomy. Ashley’s husband laments over the fact that she never told him that she didn’t want more kids. Farouk’s name is eventually added to the heart transplant list. Amelia and Link ultimately share a kiss at the end of a heartwarming hour of Thanksgiving.

Read More: Where Is Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Filmed?