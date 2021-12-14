Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 8 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

Meredith goes through a mental block in this week’s episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ Taking Amelia’s advice, she takes some time off. However, her expertise ends up being needed elsewhere. Jo and Link spend time outside the hospital, which leads to a change in dynamic between them. If you’re curious about the rest of the seventh episode, you can go to the recap to know more. Now, we’re all set to disclose all that you can expect from episode 8!

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 18 episode 8 is slated to air on December 16, 2021, at 9 pm ET on ABC. Each episode runs for about 43–44 minutes. New episodes usually arrive on Thursdays.

Where to Watch Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 8 Online?

To watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 18 episode 8, cable users can tune in to ABC at the date and time specified above. Additionally, you can catch the episode on ABC’s official website and the ABC app. Those looking for live-streaming options can make use of Fubo TV, Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV, and Xfinity. The upcoming episode will also be added to Hulu’s video library, so you can watch it anytime after its release right here.

Moreover, you can catch the latest episodes on VOD services such as Vudu, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and Microsoft Store. Netflix users need not feel left out as the first 17 installments are streaming on the platform; you can stream them here. However, it might be a while before season 18 lands on the streaming giant.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 8 Spoilers

Episode 8, titled ‘It Came Upon a Midnight Clear,’ will be an hour to watch out for as Christmas arrives at Grey Sloan. The upcoming episode might take a light approach to the characters and their respective story arcs, especially when it comes to Meredith. Her feelings for Nick might come to the forefront next week while the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial get into a festive zone.

Meanwhile, Hamilton and Meredith will gear up to make significant progress in their research. On the other hand, Link will look forward to spending the holidays with Amelia and Scout as a family. Lastly, Schmitt will have to make a tough decision concerning his surgery. You can watch the promo for ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 18 episode 8, as you wait for it to drop!

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 7 Recap

In the seventh episode of season 18, titled ‘Today Was a Fairytale,’ Maggie returns from a long period of a much-needed family retreat. The first person she catches up with is Winston, who ditches his plan of joining Bailey at a medical student convention. Even Meredith fails to make it to the event, where Bailey is stunned to see all the other hospitals bribing the medical students into picking them.

Jo and Link head to watch a traveling theater troupe where the actor playing the prince falls from Rapunzel’s tower. They rush him to Grey Sloan and successfully manage to save him. Link later admits that he had always liked Jo back in the day. Although he mentions it casually, Jo’s reaction reveals that she likes him too. She begins to envision a future that they could have together, but Link heads off to see Amelia leaving Jo heartbroken. Things in Minnesota look bleak for Meredith, who is struggling to make progress, so Amelia advises her to take some time off.

After Meredith leaves, Amelia and Kai spend some quality time together. In the process, they also end up making a scientific breakthrough. Meanwhile, Meredith is called to assist in a medical case. Nick is about to perform surgery on Brian, his childhood friend and kidney donor. Seeing how emotional Nick is, Meredith puts in extra effort to save his old pal. During the operation, she meets another doctor, Jordan, who flies back to Seattle with her to meet his idol, Bailey.

