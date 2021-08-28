‘Grey’s Anatomy‘ is not only one of the best medical drama shows but also one of the best shows ever made. It is created by Shonda Rhimes and follows the professional and personal lives of the staff at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital (formerly the Seattle Grace Hospital). The series debuted in 2005 and still continues to inject excitement among its dedicated fanbase.

With seventeen seasons of entertaining drama and heartwarming moments under its belt, many viewers have often worried whether the show has overstayed its welcome on our screens. Therefore, fans must be anxiously awaiting any and all news related to the show’s upcoming season. For folks looking for details regarding ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 18, here are all the updates we have!

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Release Date

Season 17 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ concluded on June 3, 2021. On May 7, 2021, nearly a month before the season 17 finale aired, ABC announced that the series had been renewed for an eighteenth season. Fans of the longest-running primetime medical drama eagerly waited for the next few months, and now the wait is finally over. ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 18 is set to premiere on September 30, 2021, on ABC.

Production of the previous season was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic resulting in only a 17 episode season. Although the official episode count for the new season hasn’t been revealed, we could see the show return with 21-24 episodes. In August 2021, the cameras began rolling on the eighteenth season, and production is now gaining steam.

In March this year, showrunner Krista Vernoff inked a new 2-year deal confirming her involvement for the new season and suggesting the possibility of another installment. With each passing season, speculation of the show’s next season being it’s last always makes the round. However, as of now, there is no confirmation on whether the eighteenth season will indeed be the show’s swansong.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Cast: Who is in it?

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ features a talented ensemble of actors. Ellen Pompeo (Dr. Meredith Grey), Chandra Wilson (Dr. Miranda Bailey), and James Pickens Jr. (Dr. Richard Webber) were confirmed to be returning back in May after the new season was announced.

Kevin McKidd (Dr. Owen Hunt), Caterina Scorsone (Dr. Amelia Shepherd), Camilla Luddington (Dr. Jo Wilson), Kelly McCreary (Dr. Maggie Pierce), Kim Raver (Dr. Teddy Altman), Jake Borelli (Dr. Levi Schmitt), Chris Carmack (Dr. Atticus “Link” Lincoln), Richard Flood (Dr. Cormac Hayes), Anthony Hill (Dr. Winston Ndugu) are also continuing as main cast members.

Alex Landi (Dr. Nico Kim), Jaicy Elliot (Dr. Taryn Helm), and Peter Gallagher (Dr. Alan Hamilton) are joining the cast for season 18 in recurring roles. Kate Burton is set to guest star as Meredith’s mother, Dr. Ellis Grey.

Jesse Williams (Dr. Jackson Avery) and Giacomo Gianniotti (Dr. Andrew DeLuca) aren’t returning in the new season. Likewise, Greg Germann (Tom Koracick) has also stepped down from the main cast but is expected to appear in a recurring capacity.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Plot: What it is About?

At the end of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17, Meredith awakens from the coma and continues her recovery. Maggie and Winston get married while Link proposes to Amelia, but she turns him down. Jo sells her shares of the hospital to Koracick and buys Jackson’s penthouse. She plans to complete Luna’s legal adoption and move into the penthouse with her daughter.

In the eighteenth season, we will likely see how Meredith and Hayes’ relationship develops. Meredith might insist on returning to the frontlines soon, but the other doctors likely won’t let her do so. The staff of the hospital is now vaccinated, and that should protect them from the virus to some extent. However, their fight against Covid-19 will likely continue in the new season. Teddy might finally get over Andrew’s death. We will also see how Meredith adapts to Jackson’s absence and what role Dr. Alan Hamilton, an old friend of Meredith’s mother, plays in her life.

