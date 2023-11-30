Riz Ahmed Reportedly Cast in Armando Iannucci’s Growth

Riz Ahmed has reportedly joined the cast of Armando Iannucci’s next directorial venture ‘Growth.’ The feature film is scheduled to start shooting in the United Kingdom and United States on an undisclosed date. The tech drama follows the founder of a Snapchat-like social media platform, who races to deal with the company’s exponential growth and devastating leak of users’ private content.

Iannucci, best known as the creator of HBO’s seventeen Primetime Emmy Award-winner ‘Veep,’ is directing the movie based on his screenplay. The writer-director created, co-wrote, and co-directed HBO’s science-fiction comedy ‘Avenue 5’ as well. He is returning to feature filmmaking after penning and directing the 2019 comedy-drama ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’ and the 2017 political satire ‘The Death of Stalin.’

Ahmed’s character in the film hasn’t been revealed yet. The Academy Award-winner is currently filming Netflix’s modernized eponymous adaptation of William Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet,’ also starring Joe Alwyn and Morfydd Clark. He played Amir in Apple TV+’s romantic movie ‘Fingernails’ and lent his voice to Ballister Boldheart in Netflix’s animated comedy-drama ‘Nimona.’ The actor’s other popular credits include Ruben Stone in ‘Sound of Metal,’ Rahim in ‘The OA,’ Zed in ‘Mogul Mowgli,’ and Malik Khan in ‘Encounter.’

It is rumored that Bradley Cooper and Viola Davis are in talks to join the movie. However, the rest of the project’s cast is yet to be finalized and announced.

The film is produced by Iannucci’s long-time producer and BAFTA Award-winner Kevin Loader. He previously worked with the filmmaker on several projects, including ‘Avenue 5,’ ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield,’ and ‘The Death of Stalin.’ Loader’s Free Range Films teamed up with Embankment Films (‘The Father,’ ‘Purple Hearts,’ and ‘The Son’) and Paramount Pictures for the production and distribution of the movie.

The exact filming locations of the project are yet to be revealed. The United Kingdom will also host the filming of HBO’s ‘The Franchise,’ a comedy series Iannucci created with Academy Award-winner Sam Mendes. ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ and Saoirse Ronan-starrer ‘Bad Apples’ are two of the several highly anticipated projects that will shoot in the region in the near future.

Read More: HBO’s The Franchise Starts Filming in the UK in Q1 2024