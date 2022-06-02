Hacks Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Hacks‘ is a comedy-drama series that revolves around Deborah Vance, a stand-up comedian, and Ava, a young comedy writer. The former needs to take some important steps to keep her residency at the Palmetto Casino, while the latter finds it hard to land a job due to a controversial tweet she made, and her self-centered attitude. When Ava starts working as the new head writer for Deborah, their professional relationship soon blossoms into friendship as Ava gives her the push she needs and Deborah helps Ava through her personal issues. Created by the trio of Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, the comedy series originally premiered on May 13, 2021, on HBO Max.

The series highlights the bond between a millennial and a boomer while maintaining a comedic and dramatic tone throughout the narrative. This is one of the prominent reasons why it has received much appreciation from fans and critics over the course of its two seasons. As the curtains close on the sophomore round of the show, fans are already eager to know if there will be another edition of the series or not. Well, we have all the information you need regarding the potential season 3!

Hacks Season 3 Release Date

‘Hacks’ season 2 premiered on May 12, 2022, on HBO Max, with the season wrapping up on June 2, 2022. The second iteration of the comedy-drama series consists of eight episodes with a runtime of 30-36 minutes each.

As far as the show’s third installment is concerned, here is all that we know. As of now, neither the producers of the show nor HBO Max has made any public statements regarding the renewal or cancellation of the comedy-drama series. Thus, the future of the show is currently hanging in balance. However, the network is supposedly waiting to assess the performance of the second season before making a decision about the show’s future. HBO Max followed a similar pattern for the debut season before renewing it a month after its premiere, in June.

As evidence of the show’s success among the viewers, ‘Hacks’ racked up six Emmy nominations in September 2021; out of which their production team took home three awards — Outstanding Lead Actress, Outstanding Directing, and Outstanding Writing. Thus, if we take into consideration all the above-mentioned factors, there are more chances of the show getting recommissioned than canceled. So, if the series gets greenlit by the end of June 2022, just like last year, and the production team gets back to work soon after that, we can expect ‘Hacks’ season 3 to release in May 2023.

Hacks Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

The main cast lineup is expected to remain the same if the show gets renewed for season 3. Thus, we hope to see Jean Smart retain her role as Deborah Vance, the legendary stand-up comedian, while Hannah Einbinder is expected to continue essaying the role of Ava Daniels, the comedy writer.

Other cast members who play pivotal roles in the comedy show might also reprise their respective roles, This includes Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Marcus), Rose Abdoo (Josefina), Christopher McDonald (Marty Ghilain), Paul W. Downs (Jimmy LuSaque), Mark Indelicato (Damien), Kaitlin Olson (Deborah “DJ” Vance Jr.), and Jane Adams (Nina). Moreover, we can never leave out the possibility of new characters getting introduced. So, if it happens, we are likely to see some fresh faces in the potential season 3.

Hacks Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

In season 2, Deborah and Ava go through their own sets of issues, highlighting the dynamic of a boomer’s life and that of a millennial. Deborah works on her new material and manifests its success while on the road. On the other hand, Ava’s personality grows as she adapts to a new lifestyle. As the season progresses, Deborah finds it tough to connect to her audience while Ava finds unexpected success. In the last episodes of the season, Ava tries to reconnect with her mother and Deborah welcomes an unexpected company.

Season 3 is likely to follow the journey of Ava and Deborah as they face some more professional and personal challenges, while they help each other deal with them. We might get to see the relationship between Ava and her mother change, either positively or negatively. Deborah’s career is also likely to face some changes. All in all, there are plenty of things to look forward to if the show gets recommissioned.

