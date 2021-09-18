Halloween Wars Season 11 Episode 1 Release Date, Watch Online, Spoilers

‘Halloween Wars’ is perhaps one of the quirkiest and most niche food reality TV shows to have existed in the history of television. It welcomes five teams who compete against each other to create the scariest-looking Halloween-themed cakes. Although every season of this exhilarating series is usually short-lived, it still leaves a mark on its audiences, who now must be anticipating the 11th season. If you are, here’s all that we know about the premiere of ‘Halloween Wars’ season 11!

Halloween Wars Season 11 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Halloween Wars’ season 11 episode 1 premieres on September 19, 2021, at 9 pm ET, on Food Network. The current season has seven hour-long episodes in total, which are slated to release on a weekly basis.

Where to Watch Halloween Wars Season 11 Episode 1 Online?

You can watch ‘Halloween Wars’ season 11 episode 1 on Food Network with respect to the above-mentioned date and time. If you are not free around that time, you can stream the episodes online on Food Network’s official website with the help of a cable subscription. Additional platforms for cable-free streaming are YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, Sling TV, Xfinity, and DirecTV. Finally, you can also buy or rent the episodes till the eleventh season on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and Spectrum on Demand.

Halloween Wars Season 11 Episode 1 Spoilers

‘Halloween Wars’ us back with five teams of cake decorators, candy makers, and outstanding pumpkin carvers. It is not just the appeal of the dishes they make but the sinister and horrifying tales accompanying them. With season 11, the show will be looking for 24 competitors who would have to appease paranormal investigator Zak Bagans.

To win the grand prize of $25,000 grand prize, bakers and pastry chefs from all across America will participate in these Ghost Adventure sagas. In the season 11 premiere, Zak will prepare himself for the scariest experiences as Shinmin Li, Eddie Jackson, and Aarti Sequeira will take charge of tasting and handpicking the most compelling creations. Even the setup of the show would have ghastly-looking structures for added effect!

To win Halloween Wars, competitors must fixate on details while making sure their ideas are grand. To keep the pressure maximized throughout, Eddie and his fellow judges will keep a check on the teams’ stations and examine how they’re pulling through with every round. The contestants will have the privilege of working in a huge pantry and a massive kitchen to ensure they have everything in store to actualize their ideas and make as few mistakes as possible. The designs will depend on the themes allotted to each team.

Read More: Where is Halloween Wars Filmed?