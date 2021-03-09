‘Hanna’ follows the titular young girl who has been brought up in the forests of Poland by Erik, a father figure. Erik used to be part of a CIA project called UTRAX, which genetically enhanced babies to create super-soldiers. But when Erik fell in love with Hanna’s mother, he rescued baby Hanna and fled. Since then, Hanna’s life has been at risk since the CIA ordered to shut down the project and eliminate all the babies. The series is based on the 2011 film of the same name.

Created by David Farr, the action-drama television series originally released on February 3, 2019, on Amazon Prime Video. The second season received a more favorable response than the first, as it garnered “universal acclaim.” The series also received three nominations at the 1st Critics’ Choice Super Awards. After two captivating seasons, fans are wondering if they will get to see the third season of the show. Let’s find out!

Hanna Season 3 Release Date

‘Hanna’ season 2 landed in its entirety on July 3, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video. The second season consists of eight episodes with a running time of 46-52 minutes each.

With regards to season 3, here is the news. On July 13, 2020, the network renewed the show for a third season, although an official release date was not revealed. The announcement came quickly since the third installment was picked up less than two weeks after the premiere of the second season. This was hardly a surprise considering the roaring response that season 2 received from critics and viewers alike. The third season commenced filming in February 2021 in Prague, Czech Republic. Filming in international locations is quite the norm for this series.

Therefore, the above-mentioned factor must be accounted for while estimating the release date for season 3. It is also important to note that there was a gap of about a year between seasons 1 and 2. Since the show was given the go-ahead in July 2020, we could expect a similar gap between seasons 2 and 3. The fact that David Farr already had the third season mapped out may have helped save some time. However, the year 2020 was a difficult one for the filming industry, which means there may be delays. Taking all of this into consideration, we can expect ‘Hanna’ season 3 to release sometime in Fall 2021.

What now? 👀 Find out when #HannaTV returns for Season 3. pic.twitter.com/rgdVcuB7yq — Hanna (@HannaOnPrime) July 13, 2020

Hanna Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

It is confirmed that we will see Esme Creed-Miles (Hanna) and Mireille Enos (Marissa Wiegler) once more in the upcoming season. Other cast members whose characters seem significant to the future storylines are Dermot Mulroney (John Carmichael), Áine Rose Daly (Girl 242/Sandy Phillips), and Cherrelle Skeete (Terri Miller). Therefore, they are likely to return.

In an interview in 2019, Enos shared that she hoped that the series would include flashback sequences with Erik Heller. If that happens, we may see Joel Kinnaman reprise his role as Erik. It does not seem likely that Yasmin Monet Prince will feature again since her character Clara Mahan’s story seems to have reached a natural conclusion. We may also see new cast members in the third season.

Hanna Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 2 ends with unexpected alliances and departures. Sandy is no longer who she used to be as she is now a killer. Hanna manages to save Clara and another hostage, whose father was killed by Sandy. Marissa blackmails Carmichael into helping her and Hanna re-infiltrate UTRAX so that they can get to the leaders of the organization and bring them to justice. Clara is finally reunited with her birth-mother, and together they prepare for a new life.

Farr revealed that in season 3, the viewers will get to see the inner workings of UTRAX. Although Carmichael is blackmailed into helping Hanna and Marissa, it doesn’t seem like he is ready to cooperate with the duo fully. The young assassin Sandy may also prove to be a big problem in the upcoming season. In one of her interviews, Creed-Miles shared how she would like Hanna to “return back to nature.” Whether that will be the case in season 3 or not is yet to be seen.

