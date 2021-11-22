Hanna Season 3 Release Date, New Plot and Cast Details

Based on the eponymous film written by Seth Lochhead and David Farr, Amazon Prime Video’s action series ‘Hanna’ follows the life of the titular character, who escapes the CIA program, Utrax, with her father figure to live in a remote forest in Poland. Hanna, who was trained to be an assassin for the program, is chased by Marissa Wiegler, the CIA operative who is in charge of Utrax. As the show progress, severe predicaments test Hanna’s survival, as she tries to bring the establishment down.

Created by David Farr, the drama show received a favorable reception from the critics, who praised the splendid visual appeal, action, and engaging narrative of the series. The show, originally released on February 3, 2019, also succeeded in captivating the audiences with its two-season run. As fans eagerly await Hanna’s missions to resume in a third installment, here’s everything you need to know about ‘Hanna’ season 3!

Hanna Season 3 Release Date

On July 13, 2020, Amazon announced the renewal of ‘Hanna’ for the third season. The filming of the third season began in February 2021 in Prague, Czech Republic, after travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic were removed. Since the second season finale that revealed Hanna’s plans ahead, the admirers of the show are eagerly expecting their favorite show to return soon. Well, for those who are tired of waiting, let us share the good news! ‘Hanna’ season 3 is all set to release on November 24, 2021, at 12 am ET on Amazon Prime Video.

Season 3 will comprise six episodes rather than the 8-episode model of the first two seasons. While the premiere of season 3 is near enough, fans of the show may have to watch the third season bittersweetly since it is the final installment of the show. In an interview given to EW, creator David Farr explained the reason behind the conclusion of the show. “That was always the intention, to be honest. If you look back at when I was talking about the second season, I talked about how it needed ‘the third act.’ I come from the theater originally, and I always have full act structure in my head to how a piece of drama plays out. And in this case, I felt that there was this very clear arc,” he said.

Hanna Season 3 Cast: Who is in it?

Esme Creed-Miles returns as Hanna, along with Mireille Enos (Marissa Wiegler), Dermot Mulroney (John Carmichael), Cherrelle Skeete (Terri Miller), Áine Rose Daly (Girl 242/Sandy Phillips), and Gianna Kiehl (Jules Allen). Yasmin Monet Prince may not return for the third season, as her character Clara Mahan’s story arc seems to have concluded in season 2. Joel Kinnaman may return as Erik Heller in the flashback scenes. Ray Liotta (‘Goodfellas’) has joined season 3 as the principal antagonist, Gordon Evans, head of Utrax and a rigid visionary.

Hanna Season 3 Plot: What is it About?

The second season of the show ends with Hanna persuading Clara to leave Utrax with her. She informs Clara of the name and whereabouts of her mother, which perplexes her. Conflicted, Clara leaves Sandy and escapes with Hanna. Meanwhile, Marissa follows Carmichael to the villa Hanna is hiding and coerce him to join them. Hanna and Marissa want to bring the leaders of Utrax to justice and return to the program to see its end from the inside. Before returning, Hanna makes sure that Clara reunites with her mother to start a new life.

The third season will begin with Hanna and her allies’ attempts to topple Utrax to complete destruction. With Carmichael, though unwillingly, on their side, Hanna and Marissa will try to gradually uproot Utrax. Their actions will indeed stir some repercussions from Gordon, the head of the program. With Gordon keeping a close watch and the duo of Jules and Sandy on her tail, Hanna will have a tough time fulfilling her mission. But in success or failure, which is yet to be seen, Hanna’s journey will culminate in season 3.

In an interview given to EW, David Farr revealed what to expect from the final season. “It operates on a quite extreme family tragedy level. That central big arc of her finally coming to terms with the nemesis of what this project was, what is Utrax, what was it intended to do, who was behind it, what was it all about, and can she actually escape the destiny that is intended for her? That’s the fundamental drive of this season,” the creator said. Farr also added that the season will dive into the political context and ramifications of the program. While you wait for the release of season 3, watch the official trailer right here!

