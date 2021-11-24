Hanna Season 4: Renewed or Cancelled?

Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Hanna’ is an action drama series that revolves around the titular teen assassin. Created by David Farr and based on the 2011 film of the same name, the show focuses on Hanna, an enormously skilled super-soldier born out of the CIA’s UTRAX program. Trained by Erik, who rescues her and raises her as his own, Hanna combats the threat of her those determined to kill her, the desire to experience a normal adolescence, and the protective yet stifling grip of her father figure as well as her hunter-turned-protector Marissa.

The show has received praise for its fascinating plot and Esme Creed-Miles’ powerful performance as Hanna. With three seasons under its belt, the show has an international fanbase obsessed with its diabolical and morally ambiguous characters. The finale of season 3 fantastically reveals the fate of all of our favorite (and not-so-favorite) characters and answers several important plot-related questions. Naturally, fans are curious to know if there is a fourth installment in the show’s future. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Hanna’ season 4.

Hanna Season 4 Release Date

‘Hanna’ season 3 premiered in its entirety on November 24, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. The season comprises six episodes with a runtime of 44-53 minutes each.

We know you’re itching to find out about season 4 of the show. Here’s what we can tell you. Unfortunately, ‘Hanna’ will not be returning for a fourth installment as it officially concludes with its third iteration. Yes, we are upset as well, but the final season neatly ties up all loose ends and provides an insightful conclusion to Hanna’s story. In the finale, in a high-stakes shootout scene, Marissa protects Hanna from those determined to end her life.

As the dust settles, Hanna and an injured Marissa emotionally realize the depth of their pseudo-mother-daughter relationship. However, Hanna is forced to accept her death and moves on to embrace a new life in Boston. She also says goodbye to Abbas and Nadiya, choosing to venture out on her own but always having the option to return. Thus, the series beautifully wraps up its exploration of parental dynamics, self-discovery, and the battle between what’s ethically right and necessarily evil.

Additionally, Farr always intended for the show’s third season to be its last. “If you look back at when I was talking about the second season [of ‘Hanna’], I talked about how it needed ‘the third act,’” he stated. “I come from the theater originally, and I always have full act structure in my head to how a piece of drama plays out. And in this case, I felt that there was this very clear arc.” Hanna’s growth as a character is very apparent in the final season, and fans can rest assured knowing that our favorite assassin now has some respite from her years of trauma.

Explaining the main story arcs of each season, Farr stated, “You’ve got the upbringing of the child Hanna, then you’ve got the adolescent Hanna, and then act 3 is the end of her journey.” Moreover, he also pointed out the beauty of having a clear-cut beginning and end to a story. “I think some shows, of course, are deliberately endlessly running, and that’s fine, but I think there’s a pleasure in actually having an arc that you obey and observe,” he said. If the show’s creator is satisfied, so are we!

Therefore, it is highly unlikely that ‘Hanna’ season 4 will ever get made. It’s time to say goodbye to ‘Hanna’ as the show officially ends with season 3. Of course, nothing is stopping you from rewatching the entire show again right from the beginning. In fact, we encourage you to do so! And who knows, maybe we’ll get another television or movie adaption of ‘Hanna’ sometime in the near future, which can join the ranks of the Miles-starring series and the Saoirse Ronan-starring film. Certainly, the character of Hanna is endlessly fascinating. Meanwhile, if you want to quench your thirst for badass protagonists and terrifying organizations carrying out questionable activities, you can check out ‘Doom Patrol,’ ‘Jack Ryan,’ ‘Mr. Robot,’ and ‘Killing Eve.’

