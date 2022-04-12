Hard Cell Season 2: Renewed or Canceled?

‘Hard Cell‘ is a hilarious British comedy-drama TV series presented in a mockumentary format. Created by Catherine Tate, it follows Laura Willis, the governor of the HMP Woldsley women’s prison, as she tries to put together a stage musical with the inmates. Hoping to rehabilitate the women with some creativity, she recruits former soap opera star Cheryl Fergison to direct the production. Over six weeks, Laura gives her best efforts to ensure the project’s success while struggling to maintain the prison’s decorum, resulting in rib-tickling outcomes.

Fans love the show for the versatile characters played by Catherine Tate and the other cast members, as well as the humorous narrative that also touches upon sensitive themes like domestic abuse, broken families, and prison violence. Therefore, they are quite curious to find out when they can get a dose of the quirky prison inhabitants a second time. Without further ado, here is everything we know so far about ‘Hard Cell’ season 2.

Hard Cell Season 2 Release Date

‘Hard Cell’ season 1 debuted on April 12, 2022, on Netflix. It comprises a total of six episodes of approximately 24-27 minutes each. Now, let’s discuss the second season in more detail. The makers have not yet made any official announcements regarding a potential sophomore season being in the works.

However, the chances of the show coming back for at least one more outing are quite high because of the popular demand for the show and the cast members among the viewers. Moreover, the storyline leaves important questions unanswered in the first season, that can be explored further only in another season. In addition, the show might follow the path of similar other comedy TV series on the streaming giant, like ‘After Life,’ ‘Cuckoo,’ and ‘White Gold,’ which have come back for at least two installments.

Keeping all these points in consideration, Netflix might soon greenlight the probable second season in the coming months. The waiting period for it depends on many factors like the production schedule, and the availability of the writers, actors, and crew members. If all goes as planned, ‘Hard Cell’ season 2 can be expected to arrive sometime in Q4 2022.

Hard Cell Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

If the second season is given a go-ahead, Catherine Tate will be reprising the multiple roles of Laura, Ros, Viv, and Marco. Even so, it is yet undecided whether she may appear again as Ange and Anne Marie. Apart from her, Christian Brassington and Peter Singh are also expected to return as Dean and Gary respectively. What’s more, Cheryl Fergison shall feature as herself once more and Jola Olajide may also reappear as Charlee.

Niky Wardley and Lorna Brown might not be returning as Anastasia and Cal, as the fate of their characters is not confirmed. Other cast members who may most likely come back are Caroline Harding (Sal), Lisa Davina Phillip (Pat Pat), Donna Preston (Fat Pat), Suzie Chard (Cathy), Stacey Guthrie (Jean), and Bruce Alexander (Doug). More cast members might be added too, as new characters to propel the narrative ahead.

Hard Cell Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 1 of ‘Hard Cell’ introduces the audience to the assortment of inmates at the HMP Woldsley women’s prison, and their oddball governor Laura Willis. To motivate the women, she decides to organize a musical play and invites former TV actress Cheryl Fergison to direct. However, the plan begins wobbling at the very start, due to a severe hygiene and sanitation problem in the prison. As Laura tries to control the situation and more issues unsuccessfully, new inmate Ange arrives at the prison and gets bullied by Anastasia.

Ange gradually learns to take a stand for herself, while the inmates decide to write and perform their own musical and slowly the preparations fall into place. On the other hand, love blossoms between inmates Cal and Sal, who try with all their might to get their sentences increased, to stay together longer. Unfortunately, Cal’s efforts fail and she emotionally bids Sal a goodbye upon being released. Elsewhere, pregnant inmate Charlee begins befriending Laura, after getting to know the kind and helpful person behind the bumbling exterior.

Despite all going well, things take a drastic turn in the shocking finale when Ros gets unknowingly cheated on and abandoned by her mother. Elsewhere, Charlee goes into labor and gives birth to a baby boy with Laura’s help. Outside, as the musical opens successfully, a vengeful Ange replaces the prop knife with a real knife before her release. Unfortunately, a clueless Ros gravely injures Anastasia on the stage with it during their act and gets taken away to solitary confinement. As Anastasia’s life hangs in the balance, Charlee gives her baby away to Laura.

The potential second season shall pick up from this cliffhanger moment and explore the aftermath of Anastasia’s injury. It shall not only reveal whether or not she survives, but also if Ange is caught and Ros’ innocence is proven. Furthermore, how Laura handles such a major mishap and how she manages her new parent duties to Charlee’s son shall be depicted as well. Other possible story arcs include the future of Cal and Sal’s relationship, the impact of what happened at the musical on the inmates, and a possible romance between Doug and Laura. On top of this, more troublesome yet comical challenges may arrive at Laura’s doorstep.

