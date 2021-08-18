‘Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys’ is a sports reality series that documents the behind-the-scenes activities of the players, coaches, and staff of the Dallas Cowboys, one of the most popular teams in the National Football League (NFL). It is the sixteenth edition in the ‘Hard Knocks’ sports documentary series and the third to feature the Dallas Cowboys.

The second episode of the show takes the audience through the training camp of the Dallas Cowboys as the team prepares for their preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals. You can find a summary of the episode’s events in the recap section. But first, let’s take a look at how episode 3 of ‘Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys’ is shaping up.

Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys Episode 3 Release Date

‘Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys’ episode 3 is set to premiere on August 24, 2021, at 10 pm ET on HBO. The series comprises five hour-long episodes, and new episodes air on the network every Tuesday.

Where To Watch Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys Episode 3 Online?

The easiest way to watch ‘Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys’ episode 3 is to catch it on your television screens when it airs on HBO. You can also watch the new episode on HBO Max or HBO NOW. The episode can be streamed with the help of live TV streaming services that offer either HBO and/or HBO Max, such as Xfinity, DirecTV, Spectrum, Hulu with HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and YouTubeTV.

Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys Episode 3 Spoilers

‘Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys’ episode 3 will continue to chronicle the preseason preparations of the Cowboys. With a little time left for the start of the season, the players will have to return to the peak of their fitness and regain match sharpness. This might prove easier said than done for some players. The Cowboys will be kicking off the 2021 NFL season in a game against defending Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Therefore, there will be no room for fun, and games and preparation will be taken seriously.

Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys Episode 2 Recap

The second episode of ‘Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys’ opens by showing the chafing troubles of the team’s running back, Ezekiel Elliott. The players spend some training time under defensive line coach Aden Durde. They frolic around, trying to mimic their British coach’s accent.

The episode also puts some focus on linebacker/edge rusher Azur Kamara. The player was an under draft free agent during the 2020 NFL Draft. Kamara shares his background and reveals how his family fled Ivory Coast and moved to the US. In no time, the preseason game arrives, and the Cowboys are facing the Cardinals.

After an enticing game of football, Kamara emerges as the hero, with his three solo tackles highlighting a promising 2021 season ahead for the linebacker. The episode closes out with Kamara celebrating with his family members who were present in attendance during the game.

