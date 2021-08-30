‘Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys’ is the sixteenth edition of the sports reality series ‘Hard Knocks.’ In the third episode of the latest season, the Cowboys continue their preparations for the upcoming season while we also get a look at the team’s influence and popularity in the world of football. Folks looking to catch up on the episode’s events can find a summary in the recap section. However, before moving to that, let’s take a look at what we can expect from ‘Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys’ episode 4.

Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys Episode 4 Release Date

‘Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys’ episode 4 will air on August 31, 2021, at 10 pm ET on HBO. The season contains five hour-long episodes, and new episodes are broadcast on the network every Tuesday.

Where To Watch Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys Episode 4 Online?

You can watch ‘Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys’ episode 4 on your television screens when it airs on HBO. You can also stream the new episode on HBO Max or HBO NOW. The upcoming episode can be watched online with the help of live TV streaming services that offer either HBO and/or HBO Max, such as Xfinity, DirecTV, Spectrum, Hulu with HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and YouTubeTV.

Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys Episode 4 Spoilers

‘Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys’ episode 4 will likely focus on the rookies, and we might see how the team is gelling along with the new NFL season very close. We could also learn which players are going to be in contention to make it into the starting lineup for the first game. The competition for places could be a key focus of the episode. So far, the team has lost all their preseason games which could be a cause of concern for the coaches.

Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys Episode 3 Recap

Episode 3 of ‘Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys’ shines the light on Cowboys’ Mexican recruit Isaac Alarcon. The young player struggles to adjust to the demanding nature of the NFL and works closely with offensive line coach Joe Philbin to reach his full potential. We also get a look at Isaac’s family, and he talks about his brother’s influence on his life.

Isaac, a lifelong Cowboys fan, shares stories about playing football back in his hometown. Through Isaac’s dream of playing in the NFL, we realize the impact of the Cowboys on the sport and their popularity around the globe. We also get a look at the relationship between Trevon Diggs and his brother Stefon Diggs, who plays for Buffalo Bills.

The episode also prominently features the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters, and owner Jerry Jones speaks fondly of the state-of-the-art facilities of the property. As Amari Cooper recovers from his injury and rejoins practice, the competition for starting spots becomes fierce. A few of the senior players guide the rookies and pass on wisdom.

