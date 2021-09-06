In season 16 of the popular sports reality series ‘Hard Knocks’ titled ‘Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys,’ we have been treated with an awe-inspiring behind-the-scenes look at the preseason training camp of the titular NFL team.

The fourth episode of the five-part series underlines the high-performance standards of the Cowboys as a group of underdog players finds it tough to nail down their spots on the roster. You can read more about the same in the recap section. But first, let’s take a look at what lies in store for next week’s season finale.

Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys Finale Release Date

‘Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys’ episode 5 will release on September 7, 2021, at 10 pm ET on HBO. The sixteenth season comprises five episodes, which are roughly one hour in length each.

Where To Watch Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys Finale Online?

To watch ‘Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys’ episode 5 on your television screens, tune in to HBO at the aforementioned date and time. You can also stream the new episode on HBO Max or HBO NOW. The upcoming episode can be watched online with the help of live TV streaming services that offer either HBO and/or HBO Max, such as Xfinity, DirecTV, Spectrum, Hulu with HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and YouTubeTV.

Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys Finale Spoilers

During the fifth and final hour of ‘Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys,’ we will likely learn more about the fates of Isaac Alarcon, Azur Kamara, and JaQuan Hardy. Viewers who do not follow the team as closely as others will be shocked to learn that all three promising youngsters did not manage to nail down a spot in the final 53-men roster. However, they could continue with the team as a part of the practice squad. With just a matter of days before the Cowboys start their 2021 campaign against defending Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the coaches and players will have to work very hard in the final days of the preseason.

Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys Episode 4 Recap

In the fourth episode of ‘Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys,’ the Cowboys are in the final stretch of their preseason preparations. The competition for spots on the 53-men roster is fierce, and some of the underdogs we met during the season are bound to lose out. Coach Mike McCarthy puts his team through a grueling set of challenges to prepare for their season opener. The Cowboys’ first match of the season is set to take place in Tampa, Florida, in an outdoor stadium. Hence, the team must get accustomed to playing in the heat.

JaQuan Hardy’s chances of making it into the final roster dwindle when Rico Dowdle recovers from a hip injury surprisingly early. Senior members of the squad and star players Amari Cooper and Trevon Diggs engage in a friendly bet during the practice. Isaac Alarcon, Azur Kamara, and JaQuan Hardy, who have been underdogs to claim a place in the final roster, ramp up their efforts to cement their places.

