Harlem Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Amazon Prime Video’s comedy series ‘Harlem’ centers around Camille, Tye, Quinn, and Angie, who comprises the group of four best girlfriends. In their thirties, all four of them are navigating their professional and romantic lives, while dealing with varied challenges and setbacks. Set in Harlem, New York, the show progresses through the friendship and love they cherish with one another, irrespective of the delights and dismays that come in their way.

Created by Tracy Oliver, the show was originally released in December 2021. The first season of the show garnered favorable reviews for its honest and nuanced depiction of African-American womanhood, characterizations, and performances. Since season 1 ends with certain questions regarding the group’s future unanswered, admirers of the show must be curious about the second round of the show. Well, here’s everything you need to know about ‘Harlem’ season 2!

Harlem Season 2 Release Date

‘Harlem’ season premiered in its entirety on December 3, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. The first season comprises ten episodes with a runtime of 30-36 minutes each.

Regarding the prospects of a new season, here’s what we know. Amazon Prime Video has not yet released an official statement regarding the renewal of ‘Harlem’ for season 2. However, the renewal of the show for the second season is highly probable if the first season succeeds to meet the target viewers on the streaming platform.

The cast and crew of the show have been incredibly vocal about the experiences they had while working for season 1. Creator Tracy Oliver recognized the show as the fulfillment of her dream and Meagan Good, who portrays Camille, considers the show as one of the highlights of her journey as an actress. Thus, the cast and crew might be more than willing to return if the streaming giant decides to greenlight the show for a sophomore season. With varying aspects of the narrative bringing scope for a continuation, the prospects of the second season are indeed bright. If the show gets renewed soon, we can expect ‘Harlem’ season 2 to release sometime in Q4 2022.

Harlem Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

If renewed, we can definitely expect the pillars of the show, Meagan Good (Camille), Grace Byers (Quinn), Shoniqua Shandai (Angie), and Jerrie Johnson (Tye) to return for season 2. Tyler Lepley (Ian), Whoopi Goldberg (Dr. Elise Pruitt), Kate Rockwell (Anna), Sullivan Jones (Jameson Royce), Juani Feliz (Isabela), Jonathan Burke (Eric), Robert Ri’chard (Shawn), and Kadeem Ali Harris (Brandon) may return as well. We can also expect a few fresh faces in the potential second season.

Harlem Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

The first season of the show ends with various developments happening in the lives of the four friends. After rediscovering her feelings towards her ex-boyfriend, Camille meets Ian on the night before his wedding. She confesses her love for him, perplexing Ian. After expressing his anger at her, Ian tells Camille that he still loves her. Tye is immersed in a legal battle with Brandon and is adamant that she doesn’t want to lose. Quinn finally confronts her feelings for Isabela. Meanwhile, Angie’s musical gets ruined by Jordan Peele’s letter, who asks the production to stop as a response to Angie’s misadventure with him.

If renewed, the second season of the show is expected to begin with the aftermath of the night of Angie’s musical. With a wedding to consider, Ian may have to choose between his fiancé and Camille for the life ahead. We may see how things will develop for Quinn with Isabela as she takes her first step. Angie may need to pick herself up from the fate of the musical to revive her career. Tye’s predicament with Brandon may get solved in the potential second season. Moreover, we can expect ‘Harlem’ to continue depicting the sheer spirit and energy of the four women unapologetically.

