Based on the eponymous DC Comics character, ‘Harley Quinn’ is an adult animated television series that follows the supervillain after she leaves her boyfriend, the Joker, following the realization that the love she feels for him is unrequited. It primarily focuses on the misadventures of Harley Quinn and her best friend, Poison Ivy. Created by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey, the show first premiered on November 29, 2019, on DC Universe.

Upon its release, the superhero black comedy series received critical success and a great response from the audience. Over two seasons, it has garnered appreciation for its animation, dark humor, character development, and voice acting. After the exciting note on which the second season comes to a close, the fans could not contain their excitement. They have been eagerly waiting to hear the news of a third season. Well, here’s everything we know!

Harley Quinn Season 3 Release Date

‘Harley Quinn’ season 2 released on April 3, 2020, on DC Universe, with the season coming to a close on June 26, 2020. The second season comprises 13 episodes that run for about 23 minutes each.

As far as the third season is concerned, here is what we know. The series was renewed for its third round on September 18, 2020, almost three months after the conclusion of the second season. However, a release date has not yet been revealed. The recording for season 3 began in February 2021, as confirmed by Schumacker on Twitter. The ten-episode third season will premiere on HBO Max and is expected to complete production well in time for a 2021 release. Therefore, fans can expect ‘Harley Quinn’ season 3 to release sometime in late 2021 on HBO Max.

Today we started recording @dcharleyquinn season 3. @bader_diedrich was back as Batman! Jim Rash was back as Riddler! and @Chris_Meloni was back as Commissioner Gordon! We’re back!!! — Patrick Schumacker😷 (@PMSchumacker) February 22, 2021

The news of the show moving to HBO Max comes after DC Universe announced that it is in the process of transitioning from a video streaming platform to a comics-only e-reader service. Talking about the show’s future, co-creator Patrick Schumacker said that they have many stories about the characters and want to continue telling them. He also shared that if the show had not been picked up for its third installment, they had an animated movie in mind to continue Harley Quinn’s story.

Harley Quinn Season 3 Voice Cast: Who is in it?

The confirmed voice cast for season 3 includes Kaley Cuoco (Harley Quinn), Lake Bell (Poison Ivy), Ron Funches (King Shark), Diedrich Bader (Batman), Jim Rash (Riddler), and Christopher Meloni (Commissioner James Gordon). Another voice we can expect to hear is James Adomian, who lends his voice to the character of Bane.

There’s a high chance that we may not hear Alan Tudyk’s voice as Condiment King in season 3 since the character is eaten by Frank the Plant. However, we may be treated Tudyk’s voice as the Joker, Doctor Trap, Calendar Man, and Clayface. J. B. Smoove is the voice behind Frank. New voice actors may also be introduced in season 3.

Harley Quinn Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

The second season ends with Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy finally confessing their love for one another as they drive into the sunset. However, it’s not all rainbows and butterflies, as the Gotham PD is still pursuing them. Ivy was set to marry Kite Man before Commissioner Gordon crashed the wedding. Following that incident, Harley and Ivy are forced to flee.

The third season will put the spotlight on Harley and Ivy’s relationship and what it means for them to be together since both of them carry the baggage of toxic past relationships. Not to forget, they have enemies who want them dead. We will also get a glimpse into Ivy’s psyche since parts of season 3 will be seen from her perspective.

A musical episode can also be expected in the upcoming season of ‘Harley Quinn’. The third season will most likely look at why Gotham City’s police fail the citizens. Owing to that, we can expect Commissioner Gordon to face some heat. On February 20, 2021, DC announced a sequel comic to the show, which will be tied into the third season’s storyline.

Read More: Shows Like Harley Quinn